Jeremiah Fraites Shares Instrumental Piano Cover Of Billie Eilish's 'when the party's over'

Fraites is fresh off the release of his solo debut album Piano Piano.

Mar. 24, 2021  
Fresh off the release of his solo debut album Piano Piano, The Lumineers' co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites released today a stunning instrumental piano rendition of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over." Watch his performance below and stream/purchase the song HERE.

"I chose to cover this song because it's simply gorgeous," stated Fraites. "The melody she sings over Finneas' piano playing is just sublime. When choosing a cover to play entirely on the piano, I feel that the melodies need to be very strong and take you on a journey and this one definitely does both those things perfectly. Hope you enjoy this rendition."

Fraites released his solo debut album Piano Piano earlier this year. Available through Dualtone Records (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S./Canada and Mercury KX for the rest of the world, it's an achingly gorgeous collection of intimate, piano-centric instrumental songs that he had been working on for the better part of a decade. Emotionally direct yet profoundly revealing, Fraites' songwriting reaches into deeply personal spaces with moving grace and stark elegance. It retains the folk-inspired melodicism so familiar from his work in The Lumineers, yet transports it into a more classically sophisticated setting.

Upon its release, Piano Piano debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover Chart, #1 on Current Classical Sales Chart, and #6 on the Indie Current Albums chart. It also reached #1 on the iTunes Classical Top Albums, #1 on Amazon Classical Sales, and #3 on Apple Music Classical. NPR's Weekend Edition raved, "So many of these songs have a hypnotic quality...an intimacy...I feel my blood pressure going down just listening." Denver Post also called it "A welcome respite from the noise of the world," while American Songwriter claimed "Piano Piano reveals more facets of [Fraites'] talents."

Watch the performance here:

Photo Credit: Roberto Graziano Moro


