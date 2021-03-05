Jenny Kern Releases New Single 'Run' Today

Today, Jenny Kern has released a new track, "Run," produced by Andy Seltzer (Maggie Rogers, Chelsea Cutler, Valley). Jenny says of the track: "When I started writing "Run", it was initially inspired by a broken relationship and the struggle with trust. But as I continued to work on the song throughout the year it became more about the relationship I have with myself. It's about the fear of being alone, trusting yourself and supporting your inner thoughts as you work through a difficult time."

Jenny's first single release of 2021, " Coming Back For Me ", is another collaboration with producer Andy Seltzer. Released in January of this year, "Coming Back For Me" caught the attention of legendary radio voice and programmer Bruce Warren and has spun on XPN and NPR's World Café. 2021 has also seen Jenny's music placed on several Spotify editorial playlists including Fresh Finds, Indie All Stars and New Music Friday which collectively have well over 1 million followers.

Jenny performed around Montreal during University before moving to NYC in 2013 where she started as a Page at NBC. She then worked for acclaimed filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig and went on to become a producer in the film and television industry. In 2018 Jenny decided to take a leap of faith and pursue full time her passion for music. Drawing on her own experiences, her songs unfold through a confessional-style delivery revealing the strength that can only come through vulnerability.

"It's almost cathartic, sharing emotion. Being open is not an easy feat for anyone. I want people to know that these songs come from an honest place. We all struggle to find comfort in ourselves while being open to the unexpected."

In the fall of 2018, she recorded her debut EP and began performing at notable venues around New York City. Jenny's debut EP is an intimate collection of songs from years of self-reflection on her personal experience with self-doubt, regret and the search for comfort in painful seasons.

