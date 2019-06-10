Jennifer Vogt Joins Madison Square Garden Company As President, Creative Content, Productions

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) today announced that 25-year entertainment industry veteran, Jennifer Vogt, will join MSG as President, Creative Content and Productions, effective June 24. In this newly-created position, Jennifer will play a leadership role in content strategy and development for the Company's state-of-the-art MSG Sphere entertainment venues, as well as oversee the strengthening and expansion of MSG's core production assets, including the Radio City Christmas Spectacularand the Radio City Rockettes.

Specifically, Ms. Vogt will be responsible for the overall creative strategy and development of content for the Company's new MSG Sphere venues. This includes the creation of immersive content for MSG Sphere attractions, as well as other commercial clients. In addition, she will work with the MSG Sphere construction and technology teams to develop a set of tools, called the "palette," that will make content creation for MSG Sphere an intuitive experience, enabling artists, creators and educators to maximize the potential of the venue's immersive technologies. The first MSG Sphere is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to be completed during calendar year 2021. This will be followed by MSG's first international venue in London, which is expected to open approximately a year later, pending necessary approvals. Ms. Vogt will report to MSG's President, Andrew Lustgarten.

Mr. Lustgarten said: "The success of our vision for MSG Sphere comes down to content - how we will utilize fully immersive experiences on an unprecedented scale to transform the entertainment industry and utterly change the relationship between artist and audience. Jennifer's experience in bringing some of the world's most complex and high-profile entertainment projects to life make her ideally suited to help us make MSG Sphere a reality."

Ms. Vogt will also oversee all aspects of the Company's propriety productions and related brands. She will spearhead the continued growth of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, as well as the strategic evolution of the Radio City Rockettes brand, which includes the development of any new productions. As part of this, Ms. Vogt will be responsible for the marketing and production of the Company's shows, as well as optimizing all related opportunities across ticket sales, food and beverage, merchandising and marketing partnerships.

"Our proprietary productions are a key component of our business - with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and the Rockettes among the most celebrated and beloved entertainment brands in the world," added Mr. Lustgarten. "Jennifer will be charged with ensuring that we are supporting and showcasing these extraordinary assets in the most effective manner to deliver exceptional experiences that build our connection with both new and existing audiences."

Ms. Vogt said, "I am energized by this incredible opportunity. I believe MSG Sphere will revolutionize the entertainment experience through sight and sound, and feel confident that we can take the beloved Radio City Christmas Spectacular and Rockettes to even greater heights while respecting their incredible legacy. This is an important time for MSG, and I am deeply honored to help build on the company's reputation as a world-leader in entertainment."

Ms. Vogt brings more than two decades of world-class diverse entertainment experience to The Madison Square Garden Company. This includes her most recent role as Show Design and Production Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering for Star Wars, "Galaxy's Edge," Disney's largest single-themed land expansion in history. Prior to that, she worked as a management consultant for DreamWorks Animation, where she played an instrumental role in the successful formation of Oriental DreamWorks. In addition, she managed the financial integration of two acquisitions, including Awesomeness TV. Previously, Ms. Vogt held a number of finance, consulting and internal audit positions of increasing responsibility at KPMG, DreamWorks Animation, and Hewlett Packard Company. For the first decade of her career, Ms. Vogt ran her own entertainment design company, which worked with major studios and Broadway production companies to conceive, design and execute more than 150 feature films, broadcast TV, live theater, themed entertainment and international productions. Clients included: Sony, ABC, Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Pixar, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, American Express, Viacom and Mattel.

Ms. Vogt is a Member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She and her projects have been recognized by the industry with numerous design awards and nominations, including an Art Directors Guild Award for the 73rd Academy Awards; an Emmy Award (team member) and Emmy nomination; and two Tony Awards (team member) for Peter Pan and Not About Nightingales. Ms. Vogt received a dual BFA and MFA from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, and an MBA from the University of California, Davis.





