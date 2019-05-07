Jenn Vix Releases New EP '6'

"JENN VIX is making the kind of Electro music you need to hear," proclaims indie music tome Rock and Roll Fables ... and for good reason. YOU need to hear Rhode-Island based electronic-rock singer Jenn Vix's new EP 6 which was released on Friday, May 3, 2019 via Umbrella Music Co.



Defiantly self-released and assured, 6 finds Vix is top form, mixing the electro with the pop and adding some "clash" (both lowercased and uppercase) for good measure. At once confident and coy, Vix launched her new EP with the jaunty single "RIDE."



As an impactful and successful multi-instrumentalist with production chops to boot, Vix's career spans decades and boasts collaborations with such luminaries as Adam Horovitz of The Beastie Boys, Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, Tin Machine with David Bowie), John Ashton (Psychedelic Furs), Marco Pirroni (The Models, Adam and the Ants, Rema Rema), Dirk Ivens (Klinik, Dive), and the late Andy Anderson (The Cure, Edwyn Collins, Iggy Pop). On her latest 6, she jammed in the studio with Paul LF on bass and drummer Dave Barbarossa (formerly of Adam and the Ants and Bow Wow Wow).

Signfying her sixth "non single" release since she started releasing solo music in 1995, 6 is now available on all DSPs and streaming services and can be streamed here.



6 is an adventurous and deeply personal journey through the electropop genre, featuring bombastic dance jams such as "Rover," and lead single "Ride," as well as slower and more haunting tracks such as "The Mask of Charon." The EP finally cascades into the driving crystalline instrumental outro, "Valentine," which serves as a showcase for Jenn's production talents.



6 is out now via Umbrella Music Co. It features Jenn Vix (music, lyrics, guitar, synths, vocals, electronic drums, recording), Paul LF (bass guitar) and David Barbarossa(drums).





