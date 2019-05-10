Jenn Grant Shares New Song And Video For KEEP A LIGHT ON

Jenn Grant will release her new album Love, Inevitable on May 31. Today she shares the second single, the dreamy "Keep A Light On" and notes, "I was excited to work with (director) Samantha Scaffidi because she creates these beautiful little films. We talked about where our work comes from, and this idea of 'the special nowhere.' There is a place where songs and stories come from and you're not quite sure where or why but they find themselves through you and become your story to tell." The video premiered via PopMatters who who call the track an "aural equivalent of a warm embrace."

Jenn Grant will be touring North America in support of Love, Inevitable and the dates include a stop at New York City's Rockwood Music Hall on June 4. Tickets are available here and all dates are listed below.

The album is the follow up to 2016's Paradise around which Consequence of Soundcalled out her "majestic vocals" and Stereogum noted she created "something that's both a bit familiar and a little otherworldly." This magical quality of the Halifax folk-pop singer's songwriting and performance continues all around Love, Inevitable. Yet the upcoming album marks a period of change in Grant's life. After making 4 consecutive albums with her husband, Daniel Ledwell (and being nominated for a Juno three-times), Grant teamed with Grammy nominated American producer and engineer, Tucker Martine to record the new LP. Further, Grant went through a period of massive personal change -- she discovered she was pregnant during the recording process. Love, Inevitable is and isn'tabout motherhood. A direct conversation of motherhood is omitted and instead we're left with an impression of this process; "Some of the guitar songs I wrote in this little window of a few days where I felt this kind of energy around me. I didn't know I was pregnant yet and those were when those songs were written."

The record's title comes from a moment when she heard Martine's wife, Laura Veirs, singing the Daniel Johnston song, "True Love Will Find You in the End." She found symmetry here, remembering how her husband used to sing her that song as well. The song reminds Grant of her own trek back to both herself and to finding her own family.





