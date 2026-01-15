Jelly Roll, Grupo Frontera Among Lineup for Carín León's 'La Cura Fest'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carín León has confirmed the lineup for his much-anticipated “La Cura Fest,” the first music festival headlined and produced by the acclaimed Sonoran singer-songwriter.

The landmark festival will take place on March 14 and 15, 2026, at Expogan Hermosillo. Find your tickets for the new and final date, Sunday, March 15, here.

With León as the main host and curator of both days, the festival will see two days featuring artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Kany García, Kevin Kaarl, Midland and more to be announced. Each day will be unique, with Saturday, March 14 featuring headliner Jelly Roll, and Sunday, March 15 with Grupo Frontera.

In addition to the main stage at Expogan, artists will be announced on the secondary stage at Palenque. Stay tuned for further information to come.

León is currently nominated for “Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)” with Palabra De To’s (Seca) for the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Last year, he won the category with his album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

This fall, León will return to the international stage with his fully announced seven-date run at Sphere in Las Vegas, taking place on September 4, 5 and 6, 2026 during the Labor Day weekend in the United States, and on September 11, 12 and 13, which coincide with the celebrations of Mexican Independence Day in the city.