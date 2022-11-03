Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson Surprise-Release Neil Young Covers EP

Collaborators and friends Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson released Still Young, a collection of Neil Young covers, in 2019. Today, in anticipation of their joint tour that kicks off later this month, the duo both announce and release their second Neil Young covers EP.

Younger Still, out now via Polyvinyl Recording Co., features Rosenstock & Stevenson putting their spin on classics "Comes a Time," and "Everybody Knows This is Nowhere," alongside deeper cuts like "Razor Love" and "Hey Babe."

The duo originally started working on a new EP in 2019, recording two of its four songs in Rosenstock's apartment in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles. As the events of 2020 & the global pandemic unfolded, the EP was never fully realized and both musicians focused on their respective solo projects.

Rosenstock released the critically acclaimed album NO DREAM and not-critically-acclaimed 2020 DUMP in 2020 (as well as the NO DREAM ska counterpart, SKA DREAM, in 2021), and continued focusing on writing and recording music for the Emmy-nominated Cartoon Network series, Craig of the Creek.

While across the country in NY, Stevenson was busy as well. She gave birth to her first child and released her beautiful self-titled sixth album in 2021. Prior to this, Stevenson has been featured in outlets such as Pitchfork, SPIN, and NPR (Tiny Desk) and has toured with artists such as Lucy Dacus, The Hold Steady, and others.

As soon as both of their intense schedules allowed, Stevenson hopped on a plane in the summer of 2022 and the duo got back together at Rosenstock's home in Los Angeles to record four different songs for a whole new EP, now known as Younger Still, in the basement.

Listen to the new EP here:

Jeff & Laura Tour Dates

11/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge - Hollywood Forever Cemetery %

11/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's %

12/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Zona Rock Festival

12/09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

12/10 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary ^

12/11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ^

12/15 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]

12/16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

12/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary ^ [SOLD OUT]

12/18 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony ^

% w/ Anika Pyle

^ w/ Gladie

Jeff Tour Dates

01/06 - San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage #

01/07 - Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Arena &

01/10 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford #

01/12 - Reno, NV @ The Alpine #

01/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's #

01/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre #

05/27-28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival 2023

& w/ Joyce Manor, PUP, Slaughterhouse

# w/ Cheekface

Laura Stevenson Tour Dates

11/13 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre with Bright Eyes