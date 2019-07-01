Jeff Goldblum Plays First Glastonbury, Announces Second Album

After the tremendous success of his debut album last year, Jeff Goldblum today reveals he is to release a second album on his record label Decca.



Announced from the West Holts Stage during his Sunday afternoon set at this year's Glastonbury Festival - and the Hollywood icon's first ever visit to Worthy Farm - Jeff revealed he has been in the recording studio in LA with his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and a variety of surprising and very special guests.



The film, television and stage actor is thrilled to be working on a new record, which will be released later this year:



"Getting to do another album with the sweet, sweet, enchanted elves and sprites from Decca has me floating on air, somebody please pinch me (ow, not so hard). I only hope that listeners feel what I felt when we made the record - an explosive release of ecstasy. It's amazing to let the cat a bit out of the bag here at Glastonbury in the fleshy flesh!" says Goldblum.



Jeff Goldblum has been playing the piano for most of his life, and performing with his band for the past 30 years, but it was only when he accompanied soul-jazz star Gregory Porter on BBC's Graham Norton Show last year that the actor's distinctive style and natural feel for the instrument caught the attention of Decca record executives, who suggested he make an album. After a run of glowing reviews in the press followed by packed live shows in prestigious jazz clubs and venues in London, Paris and Berlin, which were met with yet more praise from critics, Goldblum landed a No.1 jazz album in both the UK and US with his record 'The Capitol Studios Sessions'.



What has been a sold-out weekly jazz variety show at LA's Rockwell Table and Stage for the past five years is now being shared with the world, to the delight of Goldblum's countless adoring fans. Joined on stage today by acclaimed singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten - in what is a sneak peak of the new record - Jeff's legendary live show intersperses his love of jazz with his passion and utterly unique skills at improvised comedy.



Vice President of Decca Records, Tom Lewis, says, "It is impossible not to smile in the company of Jeff Goldblum. The man radiates charm and makes you feel glad to be alive. I am so excited that Glastonbury will experience a dose of his magic. We were delighted with the incredible global response his debut album received. He was one of Jazz's biggest debut artists last year, if not the biggest. His new album is going to be a real treat."

PHOTO CREDIT: SELA





Related Articles View More Music Stories