Jeff Draco Unveils New Single And Visual 'Desiderium'

Rising indie-pop artist Jeff Draco returns with a wistful and reflective new single, "Desiderium." Composed, mixed, and mastered entirely by Draco, the song finds the 21-year-old artist chronicling the deterioration of friendships, people seemingly drifting apart without reason and wishing it was easier to return to better days of the past. The song is released with a visual directed by Jeff Draco and Briana DeRosa. Stream on all platforms HERE.

Imbued in dreamy synths and driven by carefully-crafted guitar solos, "Desiderium" is Jeff Draco exploring new emotional depths to his sound while expanding his illustrative songwriting to share some of his most personal and poignant lyrics yet. Comparing the separation to a diet, he captures the significance of the loss he feels while delving into shimmering indie gold highlighted by a memorable hook and Jeff's wallowing vocals.

"'Desiderium' is about coming to terms with friends slowly growing apart and trying to get back to 'the days' of the past," shares Jeff Draco. "The song explores trying to understand a new normal of confused distance between people. I wrote the song as a ballad in 2015 but revisited the idea and rewrote lyrics in 2021. As for the video, I wanted to focus on visual elements and aesthetics (like the recurring yellow) over a particular storyline. We wanted to capture a real feeling surrounding every scene and for viewers to gain their interpretation. I feel we did that - I hope others see it, too."

The song follows Jeff's June sleeper hit "Dreamgirl," which has become his second solo single to surpass 100k streams and the November release of Jeff's "thrashing retro-tinged" (Wonderland) single, "Fall For Another Day," which gained support from Ones to Watch, V13, FOMO Blog, and Global Money World. It also arrives as the 21-year-old UMD College Park Senior surpasses 4 million views and 600k likes on TikTok and completes a February residency at independent music venue DC9.

Following on from a year that saw Jeff Draco share the stage with Austin Weber and Moon Tide Gallery, the rising artist packed DC9 for three shows in February with varying support from DMV musicians GLOSSER, The Dune Flowers, Homesick Locations, and Skate Stance. Draco was also the guest opener for The Never Ending Fall's EP release show at Metro Gallery in Baltimore, Maryland.

"Desiderium" is the new single from an upcoming project Jeff Draco will soon announce. For more information, tickets, and tour dates, please visit JeffDraco.com.

