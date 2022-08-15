Jeff Beck Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Announced today, JEFF BECK will tour the U.S. this fall in support of the newly released, highly anticipated musical collaboration with Johnny Depp, 18. The tour will kick off on September 23 in Del Valle, TX where Beck will share the bill for the first six shows with longtime musical friends, ZZ Top.

BECK will then continue on for his headline dates in Atlanta on October 1 continuing up the east coast hitting DC, Boston and the New York area before heading west with several mid-west stops before heading to the west coast. Currently, the tour will wind up in Reno, NV on November 12th.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on tomorrow, Tuesday August 16 at 10am local time (password: beck18) with public on sale Friday, August 19. VIP packages also available here. Full itinerary is below with all dates subject to change and more dates to be announced.



The tour will focus on the new album as well as explore Beck's legendary career through instrumentals like "You Know You Know," "A Day in the Life" and "Brush with the Blues." The tour will include BECK's current band: bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

BECK and DEPP's 13-track album, 18, debuted at #10 on both the Billboard Top Albums and Top Current Albums charts marking the first top 10 for both Beck and Depp on the 31-year-old Top Album Sales chart. The set is available on CD and digitally, with a 180-gram black vinyl version coming on September 30. The duo recently wrapped a successful European tour together on July 25 in Paris, France to much fan and critical acclaim with sold-out dates throughout northern Europe, Italy and France - including a stop at the revered Montreux Jazz Festival.

Beck is universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world and has played alongside some of the greatest artists of rock, blues, and jazz. Over the course of his distinguished 50+ music career, he has earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice - once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist.

In the summer of 2016, the guitar virtuoso celebrated his five decades of music with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl with special guests including Buddy Guy, Steven Tyler, Beth Hart, Billy F. Gibbons and Jan Hammer.

JEFF BECK U.S. Tour Dates

September 23 Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 25 The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 27 Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

September 29 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ZZ Top)

September 30 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

October 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 7&8 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

October 10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 13 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 14&15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 17 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

October 19 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

October 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 22 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

October 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

November 2 - Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

November 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

November 5 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

November 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 8 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

November 9 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

November 10 Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

November 12 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort



*All dates subject to change, more dates TBA