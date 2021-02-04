Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet Perform Movements From the Democracy! Suite

The septet features Wynton Marsalis.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet Perform Movements From the Democracy! Suite

NPR Tiny Desk Celebrates Black History Month series kicks off with the YouTube premiere of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis' live performance of movements from The Democracy! Suite. The live performance was filmed for NPR Tiny Desk at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club.

Wynton Marsalis' The Democracy! Suite is the follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer's provocative work, The Ever Fonky Lowdown, which was released in 2020. Featuring a hand-picked lineup consisting of members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Democracy! Suite is available globally as a digital album on Blue Engine Records.

Composed by Marsalis during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation, The Democracy! Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on both the issues that have recently dominated our lives, as well as the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.

Watch On NPR's YouTube Channel:



Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Elijah Wolf Releases Title Track To Brighter Lighting Photo

Elijah Wolf Releases Title Track To 'Brighter Lighting'

The White Buffalo Announces Songs of Anarchy Livestream Photo

The White Buffalo Announces 'Songs of Anarchy' Livestream

Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric Share New Single Baby You Got Me Photo

Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric Share New Single 'Baby You Got Me'

KIM GORDON Releases Video For Hungry Baby Photo

KIM GORDON Releases Video For 'Hungry Baby'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Presents BOSOM BUDDIES: A DISHY CHAT BETWEEN FAITH PRINCE & ROB RUSSELL
  • Jan McArt, Theatre Legend in South Florida, Has Passed Away
  • 25th Anniversary Season of Broadway Cabaret Series Postponed to Winter 2022
  • Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Launches Virtual Series BOCA HISTORY 102