Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet Perform Movements From the Democracy! Suite

NPR Tiny Desk Celebrates Black History Month series kicks off with the YouTube premiere of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis' live performance of movements from The Democracy! Suite. The live performance was filmed for NPR Tiny Desk at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club.

Wynton Marsalis' The Democracy! Suite is the follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer's provocative work, The Ever Fonky Lowdown, which was released in 2020. Featuring a hand-picked lineup consisting of members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Democracy! Suite is available globally as a digital album on Blue Engine Records.

Composed by Marsalis during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation, The Democracy! Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on both the issues that have recently dominated our lives, as well as the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.

Watch On NPR's YouTube Channel:



