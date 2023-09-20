Jaymellz Hits Home With Relatable New Single 'Communication'

The track is available to stream on all major platforms.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Jaymellz Hits Home With Relatable New Single 'Communication'

Surging hip-hop artist Jaymellz unveils his latest single, “Communication,” an engaging and smooth R&B-inspired track about the troubles in relationships. “Communication” fluently incorporates snappy hip-hop instrumentation with calm and infectious melodies. Reminiscent of memorable late 2000s R&B and rap collaborations, Jaymellz skillfully harmonizes the genres. “Communication” is now available to stream on all digital streaming services. 

“Communication” encompasses Jaymellz’s proficient lyrical prowess and intertwines relaxing chord progressions to create a truly unforgettable and relatable listening experience. He entices hip-hop enthusiasts with charming vocals and relatable verses touching on the trials and tribulations in romantic relationships and the damage it causes. “Communication” delves into the complexities of human connection in the digital age, exploring themes of love, longing, and the problems we face expressing our emotions.

He cites his inspiration for the track, stating, “I wrote this song when my relationship was stagnant; we weren’t really seeing eye to eye, so the only way to figure out what's going on is through communication.” Experiencing difficult times in relationships is an ongoing challenge; this heartfelt anthem effectively reassures the audience to address their issues despite being afraid.

Encouraged by his Aunt Connie to pursue singing, Jaymellz began experimenting with music at seven years old. After finishing school, he devoted his time to producing, rapping, and songwriting while releasing several projects for nearly the past 15 years.

During this time, Jaymellz created his own independent record label, B.A.S.E, and collaborated with notable figures such as DJ Smallz, JStaffz, Queen Sheeba, Soulja Boy and Jharrel Jerome from the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. In his most recent collaboration, Jaymellz worked with Bentley Records, the international label based in New York and Dubai. His extensive talent and versatility has garnered him praise from outlets such as The Hype Magazine, VENTS Magazine, and HotplayRadio. 

“Communication” is a magnetic tune that deeply connects to the listeners going through dilemmas within their relationships. The track is available to stream on all major platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SNOW WIFE Collabs With Big Boss Vette on New Single HIT IT Photo
SNOW WIFE Collabs With Big Boss Vette on New Single 'HIT IT'

Emerging pop singer/songwriter SNOW WIFE has collabed with rapper Big Boss Vette on a new single and music video “HIT IT,” out today, September 20 under independent publishing company Prescription Songs and label counterpart Amigo Records. The new single is set to appear on SNOW’s upcoming debut mixtape, QUEEN DEGENERATE.

2
Almost Famous Friends (ATX) Release If U Need Me Music Video Photo
Almost Famous Friends (ATX) Release 'If U Need Me' Music Video

In their first major release since 2016's I'm Not Who I Want To Be, Austin's Almost Famous Friends (for fans of pop-punk, Neck Deep, Brand New) have released an energetic new music video for their single 'If You Need Me.'

3
Shakira, Peso Pluma & More Complete Billboard Latin Music Week Photo
Shakira, Peso Pluma & More Complete Billboard Latin Music Week

Newly announced Billboard Latin Music Week participating artists include powerhouses Beatriz Luengo, Carin León, DannyLux, DJ Nelson, Hyde, Ivy Queen, JOP, Lasso, Luny Tunes, Pedro Capó, Peso Pluma, Thalia and Wisin. Musica Mexicana singer-songwriter Peso Pluma will headline a special Billboard En Vivo show.

4
Video: Boygenius Release Music Video for Cool About It Photo
Video: Boygenius Release Music Video for 'Cool About It'

boygenius, (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) have released an animated video for “Cool About It.' The video, which is the first animated video directed by Lauren Tsai, details the relationship between a dog and a dog toy through intricate visuals and beautifully crafted animation.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Brent Faiyaz Releases New Single 'WY@'Brent Faiyaz Releases New Single 'WY@'
RIAA Honors Gloria Estefan, Sebastián Yatra, Emilio Estefan, Maria Fernandez, Congresswomen María Elvira Salazar & Veronica EscobarRIAA Honors Gloria Estefan, Sebastián Yatra, Emilio Estefan, Maria Fernandez, Congresswomen María Elvira Salazar & Veronica Escobar
Video: Bittersweethearts Release 'Empty' Music VideoVideo: Bittersweethearts Release 'Empty' Music Video
SNOW WIFE Collabs With Big Boss Vette on New Single 'HIT IT'SNOW WIFE Collabs With Big Boss Vette on New Single 'HIT IT'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
& JULIET