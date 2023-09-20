Jaymellz Hits Home With Relatable New Single 'Communication'

Surging hip-hop artist Jaymellz unveils his latest single, “Communication,” an engaging and smooth R&B-inspired track about the troubles in relationships. “Communication” fluently incorporates snappy hip-hop instrumentation with calm and infectious melodies. Reminiscent of memorable late 2000s R&B and rap collaborations, Jaymellz skillfully harmonizes the genres. “Communication” is now available to stream on all digital streaming services.

“Communication” encompasses Jaymellz’s proficient lyrical prowess and intertwines relaxing chord progressions to create a truly unforgettable and relatable listening experience. He entices hip-hop enthusiasts with charming vocals and relatable verses touching on the trials and tribulations in romantic relationships and the damage it causes. “Communication” delves into the complexities of human connection in the digital age, exploring themes of love, longing, and the problems we face expressing our emotions.

He cites his inspiration for the track, stating, “I wrote this song when my relationship was stagnant; we weren’t really seeing eye to eye, so the only way to figure out what's going on is through communication.” Experiencing difficult times in relationships is an ongoing challenge; this heartfelt anthem effectively reassures the audience to address their issues despite being afraid.

Encouraged by his Aunt Connie to pursue singing, Jaymellz began experimenting with music at seven years old. After finishing school, he devoted his time to producing, rapping, and songwriting while releasing several projects for nearly the past 15 years.

During this time, Jaymellz created his own independent record label, B.A.S.E, and collaborated with notable figures such as DJ Smallz, JStaffz, Queen Sheeba, Soulja Boy and Jharrel Jerome from the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. In his most recent collaboration, Jaymellz worked with Bentley Records, the international label based in New York and Dubai. His extensive talent and versatility has garnered him praise from outlets such as The Hype Magazine, VENTS Magazine, and HotplayRadio.

“Communication” is a magnetic tune that deeply connects to the listeners going through dilemmas within their relationships. The track is available to stream on all major platforms.