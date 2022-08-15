Jason Bajada Shares New Single 'Walt Disney'

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Jason Bajada will release his new album Crushed Grapes on September 23 via Audiogram. The upcoming record was written over a two-year period in New York, Montreal, the Magdalen Islands and Los Angeles.

Picking up where he left off with "Snake" early this year, Jason Bajada shares the second song, "Walt Disney," from his highly anticipated upcoming album Crushed Grapes. The song and the official video debuted today at Rock & Roll Globe and the track is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Featuring some of what has established him as an artist who can be frank and straightforward in an almost soothing way, "Walt Disney" begins with Bajada's attempt at freeing himself from a past toxic relationship. Through an expansive, winding melody, including a masterfully executed chord progression, he smoothly addresses his fondness for spontaneity and the lasting memories that come from it.

"Sweet absurd moments like spending your Sunday afternoon at Chateau Marmont eating pancakes, then going to open houses and visiting 15-million-dollar Beverly Hills mansions with your best friend. Making small talk with real estate agents. Laughing to tears under the California sun. Thinking life can be kind, and that melancholy mustn't be so harsh. Like going to Disneyland," says Bajada. What you get is what you see. And properly seeing what you've got can be one of life's best playgrounds.

To translate his latest single into a music video, the Montreal artist reunited with Chedly Bouzouaia, who also directed the "Snake" video (which won awards at the Indie Short Fest and the London International Monthly Film Festival, in addition to currently being part of the official selection of the Holly Shorts Film Festival). Both effortless and flawless, the visuals depict three young men wandering freely on the West Coast of the United States.

Doubling as an ode to true friendship, "Walt Disney" unveils all its emotional range. Nostalgia rubs elbows with happiness, as well as various other moods in between. This has been one of Bajada's biggest strengths for a long time. His songs feel whole, complete. Everything is so clear in them that sometimes - often even - we feel like we're living through them.

Over the past decade, Jason Bajada has made a lasting mark on the Quebec music scene thanks to the many songs he has written from his acclaimed albums Loves (2011), Le résultat de mes bêtises (2013), Volcano (2016) and double album Loves II (Blondie & The Backstabberz) (2017).

Watch the new music video here: