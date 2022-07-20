Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Japanese Breakfast Releases Korean Version of 'Be Sweet' Featuring So!YoON! Of Se So Neon

The new track was released alongside a visualizer.

Jul. 20, 2022  

Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of GRAMMY nominated artist and New York Times Best Selling author Michelle Zauner, shares a Korean language version of their hit single "Be Sweet" featuring guest vocals from So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

"We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of 'Be Sweet' preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. Im very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago," says Zauner. "So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I'm so happy we got to collab."

Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour, dates include headline shows, festival stops at Newport Folk, Fuji Rock, Incheon Pentaport, Primavera, and dates with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Florence + The Machine, Yo La Tengo, The Linda Lindas and Cate Le Bon. All dates below.

Earlier this year Zauner was named one of the most influential people of 2022 by TIME Magazine for their annual Time100 issue and Japanese Breakfast played Saturday Night Live's Season 47 finale.

Zauner's acclaimed memoir, Crying In H Mart, which she's currently adapting for the screen for MGM's Orion Pictures, has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for 51 weeks.

Jubilee, the band's GRAMMY nominated critically acclaimed album, is out now via Dead Oceans.

Watch the visualizer here:

TOUR DATES

7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $

7/24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

7/26 - Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

7/31 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/6 - Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

8/14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/26 - Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

8/28 - Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival

9/2 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

9/3 - Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

9/15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

9/17 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

9/28 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

9/29 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

9/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

10/7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

10/8-9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/20 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

10/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/22 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket

10/24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

11/6 - São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

11/12 - Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires

^ w/ Yo La Tengo

$ w/ Cate Le Bon

~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas

# w/ Florence + The Machine

Macgyver Voting

