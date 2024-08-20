Jane's Addiction and Love and Rocks Add New Shows to Highly-Anticipated 2024 Tour

Tickets for the new tour stops will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10am local time.
Due to overwhelming demand, Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets have announced six new U.S. dates and a second show in Los Angeles to their 2024 tour. The highly anticipated tour will now visit Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater on Wednesday, October 16.
Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will follow previously announced shows in Huntsville, Los Angeles, and more (see below for full routing). Tickets for the new tour stops will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Artist presale for the additional dates starts Tuesday, August 20 at 12 pm local time through Thursday, August 22 at 10pm local, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, August 23 at 10am local.
Citi is the official card of the Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets 2024 Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 20 at 10 am local until Thursday, August 22 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction’s fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift items & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place
Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion
Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*
Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*
Oct 02 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium (ADDED DATE)
Oct 04 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater (ADDED DATE)
Oct 08 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater (ADDED DATE)
Oct 09 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum (ADDED DATE)
Oct 11 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (ADDED DATE)
Oct 13 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic (ADDED DATE)
Oct 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater (ADDED DATE)
*Not A Live Nation Date
