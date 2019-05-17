Jamestown Revival's WHO HUNG THE MOON Premieres At Earmilk

Jamestown Revival's new song, "Who Hung The Moon," premiered yesterday at Earmilk. Listen HERE. Of the track, Earmilk praises, "An effortless vocal harmonization washes over you as the light guitar strum dances playfully in the backdrop of this starry-eyed folk melody. The 'Oohs' at the end breathe a soul-lifting feeling into the track that wraps you in a warm embrace. The final product is a mesmerizing track that's both beautifully crafted and earnest at its core."

The song comes from Jamestown Revival's highly anticipated new album, San Isabel, which will be released June 14 on Thirty Tigers. Exclusive merch bundles and other pre-orders are available here. Each digital pre-order comes with an immediate download of five album tracks: "Who Hung The Moon," "Round Prairie Road," "Harder Way," "Crazy World (Judgement Day)" and "This Too Shall Pass." Of "This Too Shall Pass," Rolling Stone praises, "...bright harmonies and loping guitar patterns...an optimistic track that splits the difference between modern-day Americana and old-school folk." Watch an acoustic performance video of the song, featuring band members Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, HERE.

Co-produced by Jamestown Revival and Jamie Mefford (Nathaniel Rateliff, Gregory Alan Isakov), the album was recorded at Ward Lodge Studios overlooking the San Isabel National Forest in Buena Vista, Colorado and includes 10 new songs co-written by Clay and Chance as well as a rendition of The Mama & The Papas' 1965 classic, "California Dreamin'." In addition to Clay (vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, harmonica, banjo, steel guitar, bass), Chance (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Mefford (juno, acoustic guitar, banjo, background vocals), San Isabel also features Nick Bearden (bass guitar), Ed Benrock (drums, percussion, background vocals), Psyche Dunkhase (cello), John Gringsby (bass), Dan Reckard (wurlitzer, organ, piano, accordion) and Rachel Sliker (violin, viola).

Of the inspiration behind the album, Clay comments, "We wrote this record with sort of an overarching theme, which is cutting out the noise for a minute and maybe stepping away from social media, from the internet and from the complicated, busy nature of most of our lives-and focusing on existing for a minute. If this record inspires people to do a little bit of that, then we would be really happy with that result."

In celebration of the release, the band will continue their extensive headline tour this spring and summer including already sold-out shows at West Hollywood's Troubadour, Denver's Bluebird Theatre, Portland's Mississippi Studios and San Francisco's Independent as well as stops at Chicago's Lincoln Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Dallas' Kessler Theatre and Austin's Scoot Inn among several others. Tickets are on-sale now via https://jamestownrevival.com/tour/. See below for complete details.

The release of San Isabel follows a series of breakout years for Jamestown Revival. After meeting as teenagers in the small town of Magnolia, TX, Clay and Chance went on to self-release their debut album, Utah, in 2014 followed by their acclaimed 2016 album, The Education of a Wandering Man. Of the Austin-based pair, Consequence of Sound declares, "...one of the country's preeminent Americana duos," while CMT praises, "...an eclectic style of alt country for hearts who live to ramble." Building a fan base through grassroots support, Jamestown Revival has toured relentlessly over the past four years, performing at iconic venues from the Ryman Auditorium to Red Rocks Amphitheater as well as countless festivals such as Coachella, Austin City Limits, Stagecoach, Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic and more.

SAN ISABEL TRACK LIST

1. Crazy World (Judgement Day)

2. This Too Shall Pass

3. Killing You, Killing Me

4. Who Hung The Moon

5. Harder Way

6. Round Prairie Road

7. Mayday Man

8. California Dreamin'

9. Something That You Know

10. Mountain Preamble

11. Winter's Lament

JAMESTOWN REVIVAL CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 17-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom*

May 18-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar*

May 22-Austin, TX-Blues on the Green @ Zilker Park

June 17-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour‡ (SOLD-OUT)

June 19-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern‡

June 20-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour‡ (SOLD-OUT)

June 21-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour‡ (SOLD-OUT)

June 22-San Francisco, CA-The Independent‡ (SOLD-OUT)

June 24-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios‡ (SOLD-OUT)

June 25-Seattle, WA-Neumos‡

June 26-Missoula, MT-Top Hat‡

June 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Commonwealth Room‡

June 29-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theatre‡ (SOLD-OUT)

June 30-Aspen, CO-Belly Up Aspen‡

July 1-Telluride, CO-Club Red‡

July 13-Whitefish, MT-The Barns at Big Mountain Ranch

August 1-Tulsa, OK-The Vanguard‡

August 2-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room Lounge‡

August 3-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line Music Café§

August 4-Milwaukee, WI-The Back Room @ Colectivo§

August 6-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi Fi§

August 8-Cincinnati, OH-Top Cats§

August 9-Chicago, IL-Lincoln Hall§

August 10-Springfield, IL-Boondocks§

August 11-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall§

August 13-Des Moines, IA-Iowa State Fair

August 15-Dallas, TX-Kessler Theater‡

August 16-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall‡

August 17-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn‡

August 30-Panama City Beach, FL-Frank Brown Park

*with special guest The Cordovas

†with special guest Chris Ross and The North

‡with special guest Ian Noe

§with special guest John Craigie





