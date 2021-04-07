James Worthy Releases New Steamy Single 'In The Dark'

"In The Dark" is the first official single from James Worthy arriving off his new highly anticipated Debut Studio Album "Once A Fairytale" slated to release in the summer of 2021. The song speaks on the fictional, and non-fictional displays of making love "In The Dark" as a metaphor intriguing listeners to spice up their relationships by going beyond the norms of typical romance. "In The Dark" is now available on all streaming platforms, & has debuted at #34 on the R&B/Soul iTunes Chart.

American Recording Artist, Songwriter, Record Producer, and Musician from Queens, New York, the "Concrete Jungle" where dreams usually come true. Hip Hop is the New York birthed culture that was a catalyst for other regions to follow suit as they took note of the pulse, and movement in the city. James Worthy is another Phoenix that rose from the environment. Not coming from a very musical family his introduction to several genres of music sparked his interest in song making which led to him studying well known musicians, and songwriters.

A young impressionable James began his musical journey at age 11 with having the pleasure of meeting the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson backstage at Webster Hall. One of his fondest memories of that experience was Mr Jackson telling him that he would one day be influential in the entertainment industry. The Jackson co-sign secured the young star's passion for music, and a destiny fulfilled. James later cemented his footprint in the music industry as a Record Producer, and Songwriter. His resume, and discography speaks volumes towards his versatile approach in production style, and artist selection within all genres. As he continued to work The 3X Grammy Nominated Musician had the pleasure of working with artists such as 6LACK, Truth Hurts, Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston, Fetty Wap, PM Dawn, J. Holiday, Drag-On, Kurupt, Frankie Beverly, Robin S, Ruff Endz, and countless others.