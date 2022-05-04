James Vincent McMorrow Announces New Album 'The Less I Knew'

Irish singer-songwriter-producer James Vincent McMorrow has announced two new albums due this year, with The Less I Knew coming June 24th. To mark the occasion he has released the title track along with its video out today.

The companion album Heavyweight Champion of Dublin8 will be released this fall. The Less I Knew was written and produced by McMorrow, mixed and engineered by Alex Borwick and recorded at Black Mountain Studios in Ireland.

"What I loved most about making these albums is that for the first time in my life I didn't overthink it. Some of these songs were only finished a couple weeks ago, candid moments captured, then moved on. I can still hear the electricity in the recordings. That's what I want music and my life with music to be about. And whatever happens after that I have zero control over."

James Vincent McMorrow is a platinum-selling artist who has independently clocked over 1 billion streams and seen his music travel everywhere from Drake's Views to Game Of Thrones. An always-unpredictable, multifaceted talent, over the last decade, James Vincent McMorrow has established himself as an artist of signature style.

On his own intuitive terms, James' bigger-picture approach to each project may vary, but the idea of doing exactly what you need to do, and at exactly the right time, remains a constant. He has emerged as that rare modern act as integral to the worlds of hip-hop and textured R&B as he is the singer-songwriter roots of his early days.

Behind McMorrow's instantly-identifiable voice was a heartfelt, sometimes-cryptic storyteller - who, on his new music, also appears to have come to understand himself on a deeper level.

Watch the new music video here: