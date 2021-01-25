James Robert Webb Singles 'Okfuskee Whiskey' As Latest Release

James Robert Webb is wrapping up his most successful radio run yet with the single "Good Time Waitin' To Happen." The song becomes his highest charting on Billboard's Country Indicator Chart peaking at No. 34, MusicRow's Country Breakout Chart, peaking at No. 17 and has been No. 1 on CDX's True Indie Chart for 9 weeks and counting. Additionally, it's the Tulsa-based artist's highest-streamed song to date with over 450,000 streams across platforms. Always looking ahead, Webb and his independent team released "Okfuskee Whiskey" as his next single, today, which has received high fan engagement since the release of his self-titled album last year.



"The first time Matt (Shannon) and I wrote together, we were sitting on the back porch of my house as leaves were falling and this song just materialized in that Oklahoma air. I think part of the magic of this song is that it is based on a true story in the time of Prohibition. We both have ancestors who were Oklahoma blacksmiths. And one of Matt's grandfathers was both a smithy and a moonshiner," said James Robert Webb.



This is the fifth single off his current album James Robert Webb produced by Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire). With each song, Webb has seen continued and exponential growth.



"I love the way this track kinda just fell together when we were recording...when James first played the song to me I had no idea what it was about, then he explained what 'Okfuskee' is and what had happened there. I came to really like the song and we cut a cool record on it." says Buddy Cannon



"James Robert Webb continues on with another stellar mix. The Voice, the story, the driving tempo, and the production blend perfectly - taking you back to the true country music feeling you've been missing," - Cameron Dole KWHW, Altus, OK



"[This album] offers every reason to believe he'll continue to succeed. He possesses an edgy yet still agreeable demeanor, a voice that blends authority and empathy in equal proportions." - Lee Zimmerman, American Songwriter



"A modern honky tonker that avoids all the bro country clichés and lets the party proceed. Nothing but a good time party on a platter, he knows the moves and serves them up just right. With the properly righteous vibe powering the proceedings, Webb has some winning ways already on display and this set is sure to serve up a bunch more. Well done." - Midwest Record



"With every single James Robert Webb proves why he's deserving of airplay in our format and with this one, he delivers a great story song with tempo to boot. I strongly advise you give your ears a taste of 'Okfuskee Whiskey,'" - Mike Thomas, KFAV, Warrenton, MO



True to his blue-collar roots, James Robert Webb walks the line between traditional and contemporary country music. Raised on a small farm outside of Tulsa, he grew up listening to a wide variety of Oklahomans including Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell. His sound is driven by his unique, indefinable voice and organic, neo-traditionalist style fused with modern production. His 2016 debut, Pictures, yielded two top-40 singles on the Music Row Country Breakout chart - "Makin' Love Tonight" and "How That Feels." Both broke the top 60 on the Billboard Indicator charts. In 2019, one of country music's most award-winning and renowned producer's Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson), took notice of Webb's unique style. The pair recently finished recording a full-length project coming February 28th. "April May," penned by Webb himself, was his second top 25 single on the Music Row charts and top 45 on Billboard's Country Indicator chart. This single also is No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year chart. "Tulsa Time," his latest release, has enjoyed support from Apple Music and frequent play on SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse. His music has continued to attract new opportunities for the "easygoing giant." He recently played Calf Fry 2019, was chosen to headline the Southfork Music Festival in Parker, Texas and continues to play across the country connecting directly with the fans. For more on James Robert Webb, go to JamesRobertWebb.com.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Gregg Shipman