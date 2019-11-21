James Blunt Heads to Australia and New Zealand Returns with 'Once Upon A Mind Tour'

Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce the return of multi-Platinum British singer and songwriter James Blunt, who makes his highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The tour news comes off the back of Blunt's recently released, critically acclaimed 2019 sixth album, Once Upon A Mind - out now via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Australia.

The chart-topping superstar, made famous by his honest, heartfelt songs and impressive Twitter skills, will perform four special indoor headline shows in November 2020: Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch.



At all AU dates, Blunt will be joined by a special guest and an old friend: Grammy-winning pop craftsman Jason Mraz, who returns to Australia for the first time in six years. The pair have been occasional touring partners over the years, sharing stages in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland since 2005.



Tickets for all AU/NZ shows will go on sale Tuesday 3 December via frontiertouring.com/jamesblunt.



While in Australia, Blunt and Mraz will also appear nationally at 'a day on the green' outdoor concerts (see adayonthegreen.com.au for the info on those performances).

It's been 15 years since fans first fell in love with the charming Blunt via his blockbuster 2004 debut album Back To Bedlam, and the global sensation 'You're Beautiful'. With over 67 million streams in Australia to date and 23 million albums sold worldwide, not to mention 5 x Grammy Award nominations, 2 x BRIT Awards, 2 x Ivor Novello Awards and more, Blunt recently returned with his latest, deeply personal 2019 album, Once Upon A Mind.



Fans will instantly recognise Blunt in the video for 'Cold', filmed in the Welsh countryside and with the singer donning familiar wet trousers. A circular nod to 'You're Beautiful', 'Cold' reflects where Blunt has come from - and where he's now going. "I'm back where I started," says Blunt in 2019 of his new material. "Writing songs for me and the people around me. And I'm free again."

With over seven million albums sold for his soulful folk-pop sound (the record-breaking 'I'm Yours', 'I Won't Give Up', 'Love Is Still The Answer', 'The Remedy (I Won't Worry)', San Diego's Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree. Currently recording new music for a release in 2020, just this month Mraz released 'Christmas Valentine', a holiday duet with Ingrid Michaelson released exclusively via Amazon.



Mraz sits on the board of the ASCAP Foundation and also runs the Jason Mraz Foundation, which advocates for inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality, donating over US$1 million so far to non-profits. He's also at the helm of Mraz Family Farms, established in 2015 and committed to peace via organic regenerative agriculture and fair trade, farming coffee beans and avocados.

Thu 12 Nov 20 | Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Sat 14 Nov 20 | Peter Lehmann Wines, Adelaide, SA

Sun 15 Nov 20 | Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Sat 21 Nov 20 | Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sun 22 Nov 20 | Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD





