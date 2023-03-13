Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jake Worthington Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

Jake Worthington Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

Jake Worthington will bound onto the scene with the release of his full-length, self-titled debut April 7, 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

A genuine country article with neon coursing through his veins with a deep-drawling baritone and a soul that feeds on fiddle and steel, Big Loud Records' Jake Worthington will bound onto the scene with the release of his full-length, self-titled debut April 7, 2023.

Raised in La Porte, Texas on a steady diet of classic country music, from Ray Price to Merle Haggard to the Georges (Jones and Strait), Worthington's grandfather is to credit for planting a seed that would eventually anchor his musical efforts.

Rolling out an old vintage guitar on holidays to play twang-laden originals and covers on their South Texas porch, Worthington's grandpa and the first-hand education he passed down were symptoms of a familial, multi-generational passion for honky-tonk, dance hall ditties that can be heard and felt now, infused into every note the 27-year-old plays.

Inspired by those early influences, Worthington began honing his craft as a performer and a songwriter in his mid-teens, graduating as he grew and bringing pure country devotion to writing rooms alongside Roger Springer, Monty Holmes, Nick Walsh, Robert Arthur, David Lee Murphy, Wyatt McCubbin, Jake Doucet, Jessi Alexander, and many more.

His unmistakable truth-telling and signature drawl quickly carved him a lane all his own; a young up-and-comer with a catalog of time-travelling originals delivered with a larger-than-life vocal. It's a lane that can only be called country.

"I don't mind being a dark horse," Worthington says, welcoming his role as keeper of the honky-tonk flame. "Blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music."

On his 13-track, all-but-one self-penned debut, his dance hall ready track list will deliver just that. Produced by diamond-certified studio wizard Joey Moi and featuring a collaboration with labelmate ERNEST, the collection perfectly marries traditional twang with an electric punch, modernizing honky-tonk music for a new generation of listeners.



Le Sserafims Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single love you twice Photo
Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single 'love you twice'
LE SSERAFIM’s HUH YUNJIN unveiled a self-produced single “love you twice” today. The new single follows “Raise y_our glass,” out on the 100th day since LE SSERAFIM’s debut, and “I ≠ DOLL,” released in January 2023. “love you twice” is an acoustic indie pop track evoking the glittering feeling of warm springtime.
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single Another Surgery Photo
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'
Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, Are You Okay? In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E. Photo
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album 'Dirty,' which drops this Friday, March 17.
Julian Loida to Release Giverny Album in May Photo
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share