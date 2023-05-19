Jake Scott Shares Endearing New Single 'Married Young'

“Married Young” will also appear on Scott’s anticipated, forthcoming debut album Lavender, which is due later this year on Elektra.

Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott today released his endearing, heartfelt new single "Married Young." The stripped-back track is dedicated to his wife Rachel and how they ignored the naysayers who advised them to not get married at a young age. It turns out not taking their advice paid off - the two are still married and recently welcomed their second baby.

Of the new song, Scott commented, "The idea for this song hit me like a lightning bolt. It came quickly and easily, which of course made me think I had to produce it up all fancy with tons of stuff happening, which I did, and it felt all wrong. So, I went back to my original idea because the magic of this song is in the story.

It's mine to a T. I've often felt a little different in the music industry because the narrative about love you always hear is opposite of how it happened for me. I met the love of my life when I was 22 years old. I knew there wasn't anyone else for me. The idea of getting married isn't for everyone and I totally respect that - but for me - I knew it was right and I didn't want to wait."

"Married Young" will also appear on Scott's anticipated, forthcoming debut album Lavender, which is due later this year on Elektra. The LA by-way-of Fayetteville native is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on the effort. More details will also be revealed soon.

Last month, Scott attended the CMT Awards on behalf of his nomination for "Collaborative Video of The Year" as the feature on Russell Dickerson's massive hit "She Likes It." Along with being a featured artist on "She Likes It," Scott co-produced, mixed, and co-wrote the track with Dickerson. The song is now RIAA Certified Platinum and has amassed 280M+ worldwide streams and counting.

Last year, Scott made his solo, in-studio live television debut, performing his optimistic anthem - aptly titled "Good Day" - on The Today Show. This marked Scott's third television appearance that year alone, following performances on Good Morning America (performed "She Likes It" w/ Russell Dickerson) and The Kelly Clarkson Show (performed "Texas Girl"). Along the way, Scott has amassed a devoted, highly-engaged fanbase nationwide that pack sold out shows - including his completed sold out inaugural headline run last year.

In celebration of his successful year of touring, Scott also released a new LP dedicated to his fans - Live 2022 - last month. Captured during the "Lavender" fall headline tour last year, the recordings allow fans to relive the experience. Stream/download Live 2022 HERE and watch the "Tuesdays (Live 2022)" video - taped during his biggest sold-out show to date in Salt Lake City (3,200 people).

Listen to the new single here:

