Jake Owen Sets 34-Date Headlining 'Up There Down Here' Tour

Big Loud Records' multi-platinum star Jake Owen is announcing today his 34-date, cross country Up There Down Here Tour.

Launching May 5 in Troy, Ohio and continuing all summer long, the run touts notable stops at festivals like Faster Horses, Watershed, and Country Stampede, alongside unique opportunities to see Owen in one-of-a-kind settings, including live shows at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rockin' Derby Eve in Louisville, Ky at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in anticipation of the state's signature horse race the following day.

"Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes. The world needs more of that," the chart-topping entertainer shares.

Owen continued releasing all-new music last month with a song of the same name. " Up There Down Here" has critics raving, "Owen drawls the Saturday-night/Sunday-morning lyric with easy-going charm. Absolutely play this" (MusicRow), and "open up your hearts and embrace the country singer's new song that is sure to be a hit in no time" (E! News).

As teased on social media this past weekend , he returns with more new music Friday (4/29), dropping heartfelt track "1x1." Pre-order and pre-save the song here .

Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 smashes, six top-charting albums and multi-platinum hits, including genre staple "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen's latest album, GREETINGS FROM...JAKE (Big Loud Records) delivered three #1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" - and Top 5 smash "Down to the Honkytonk."

Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," GREETINGS FROM...JAKE followed popular album AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. His current single "Best Thing Since Backroads" is Top 20 and climbing at country radio now.

UP THERE DOWN HERE TOUR DATES

May 5 - Troy, Ohio - Hobart Arena

May 6 - Louisville, Ky. - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

May 7 - Huntsville, Ala. - HSV Amphitheater

May 20 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas

May 21 - Waskom, Texas - Guns & Horses Festival

May 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Amphitheater at Las Colonias

May 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Weidner Field

May 29 - Vail, Colo. - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

June 16 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 17 - Winsted, Minn. - Winstock Festival

June 23 - Boston, Mass. - Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 - Jordan, N.Y. - KEGS Canalside Outdoors

July 1 - Duluth, Minn. - Bayfront Festival Park

July 2 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - Music on the Mountain

July 14 - Manchester, Iowa - Delaware County Fair

July 15 - Topeka, Kan. - Country Stampede

July 22 - Brooklyn, Mich. - Faster Horses

July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park

July 24 - Asbury Park, N.J. - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 31 - Quincy, Wash. - Watershed Festival

Aug. 13 - Fontana, Calif. - Tailgate Fest

Aug. 14 - Paso Robles, Calif. - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Put-in-Bay, Ohio - Bash on the Bay

Aug. 26 - Terre Haute, Ind. - The Mill

Aug. 27 - Cedarburg. Wis. - Country in the Burg

Sept. 1 - Decatur, Ill. - Decatur Amphitheater

Sept. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 3 - Farmingville, N.Y. - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 - Selbyville, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 16 - Doswell, Va. - After Hours Concert

Sept. 17 - Annapolis, Md. - Rams Head On Stage

Sept. 22 - Hampton Beach, N.H. - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 - East Providence, R.I. - Bold Point Park

Oct. 1 - Buford, Ga. - City of Buford Fall Concert