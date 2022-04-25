Jake Owen Sets 34-Date Headlining 'Up There Down Here' Tour
Owen will be released a new single on April 29.
Big Loud Records' multi-platinum star Jake Owen is announcing today his 34-date, cross country Up There Down Here Tour.
Launching May 5 in Troy, Ohio and continuing all summer long, the run touts notable stops at festivals like Faster Horses, Watershed, and Country Stampede, alongside unique opportunities to see Owen in one-of-a-kind settings, including live shows at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rockin' Derby Eve in Louisville, Ky at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in anticipation of the state's signature horse race the following day.
"Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes. The world needs more of that," the chart-topping entertainer shares.
Owen continued releasing all-new music last month with a song of the same name. "Up There Down Here" has critics raving, "Owen drawls the Saturday-night/Sunday-morning lyric with easy-going charm. Absolutely play this" (MusicRow), and "open up your hearts and embrace the country singer's new song that is sure to be a hit in no time" (E! News).
As teased on social media this past weekend, he returns with more new music Friday (4/29), dropping heartfelt track "1x1." Pre-order and pre-save the song here.
Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 smashes, six top-charting albums and multi-platinum hits, including genre staple "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen's latest album, GREETINGS FROM...JAKE (Big Loud Records) delivered three #1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" - and Top 5 smash "Down to the Honkytonk."
Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," GREETINGS FROM...JAKE followed popular album AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. His current single "Best Thing Since Backroads" is Top 20 and climbing at country radio now.
UP THERE DOWN HERE TOUR DATES
May 5 - Troy, Ohio - Hobart Arena
May 6 - Louisville, Ky. - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
May 7 - Huntsville, Ala. - HSV Amphitheater
May 20 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas
May 21 - Waskom, Texas - Guns & Horses Festival
May 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Amphitheater at Las Colonias
May 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Weidner Field
May 29 - Vail, Colo. - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
June 16 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 17 - Winsted, Minn. - Winstock Festival
June 23 - Boston, Mass. - Leader Bank Pavilion
June 24 - Jordan, N.Y. - KEGS Canalside Outdoors
July 1 - Duluth, Minn. - Bayfront Festival Park
July 2 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - Music on the Mountain
July 14 - Manchester, Iowa - Delaware County Fair
July 15 - Topeka, Kan. - Country Stampede
July 22 - Brooklyn, Mich. - Faster Horses
July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park
July 24 - Asbury Park, N.J. - Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 31 - Quincy, Wash. - Watershed Festival
Aug. 13 - Fontana, Calif. - Tailgate Fest
Aug. 14 - Paso Robles, Calif. - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Put-in-Bay, Ohio - Bash on the Bay
Aug. 26 - Terre Haute, Ind. - The Mill
Aug. 27 - Cedarburg. Wis. - Country in the Burg
Sept. 1 - Decatur, Ill. - Decatur Amphitheater
Sept. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE Outdoors
Sept. 3 - Farmingville, N.Y. - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 - Selbyville, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept. 16 - Doswell, Va. - After Hours Concert
Sept. 17 - Annapolis, Md. - Rams Head On Stage
Sept. 22 - Hampton Beach, N.H. - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 23 - East Providence, R.I. - Bold Point Park
Oct. 1 - Buford, Ga. - City of Buford Fall Concert