Jake Blount Releases New Album 'The New Faith'

Acclaimed musician and scholar Jake Blount's highly-anticipated new album, The New Faith, is out today on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings as part of their African American Legacy series.

A dystopian Afrofuturistic concept album, the record features ten reimagined and reinterpreted traditional Black spirituals across twelve tracks in addition to two original spoken word pieces. Conceived, written and recorded during the darkest months of lockdowns and just after the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd, the album aims to envision what Black religious music would sound like in a not-so-distant future world devastated by climate change.

The release adds to an already notable year for Blount, who made his first AmericanaFest appearance last week as a featured panelist in addition to multiple performances. Blount also recently wrote an Op-Ed for Rolling Stone titled, "Is It Too Late to Make the Music Industry Sustainable?" where he discusses how both artists and fans can help combat the climate crisis.

In celebration of the release, Blount will tour through the end of the year with upcoming headline shows at Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Portland's Show Bar at Revolution Hall, Los Angeles' Hotel Café, Brooklyn's Jalopy Theater, Nashville's The Analog at the Hutton Hotel, Atlanta's Eddie Attic, Philadelphia's World Café Live, Washington DC's Pearl Street Warehouse, Boston's Club Passim and New Orleans's Gasa Gasa among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Produced by Blount along with Brian Slattery, the album was recorded mainly in Blount's own bedroom in Providence, RI. In addition to Blount on vocals, fiddle, banjo, bass, percussion and strings and Slattery on percussion, guitar and strings, the album features guest appearances by Demeanor, D'orjay The Singing Shaman, Samuel James, Kaïa Kater, Lizzie No, Mali Obomsawin, Brandi Pace, Rissi Palmer and Lillian Werbin.

Based in Providence, RI, 27-year-old Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar specializing in the folk traditions of Black and indigenous Americans. In 2020, his debut solo album, Spider Tales, launched at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and received overwhelming critical praise landing on year-end best of lists at the The New Yorker, NPR Music and more.

In addition to his solo work, he is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, a recipient of 2020 the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, a two-time winner of the Appalachian String Band Music Festival (better known as Clifftop) and a founding member of Bluegrass Pride. Blount has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Newport Folk Festival and numerous other venues across and beyond the U.S.

He has presented his scholarly work at museums and universities including the Smithsonian Institution, Berklee College of Music and Yale University. His writing has appeared in Paste Magazine, No Depression, and NPR Music.

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings is the nonprofit record label of the Smithsonian Institution, the national museum of the United States. The label's mission is to document music, spoken word, instruction and sounds from around the world, continuing the legacy of Moses Asch, who founded Folkways Records in 1948.

The Smithsonian acquired Folkways from the Asch estate in 1987 and Smithsonian Folkways Recordings has continued the Folkways tradition by supporting the work of traditional artists and expressing a commitment to cultural diversity, education and increased understanding among peoples through the production, documentation, preservation and dissemination of sound.

Listen to the new album here:

Jake Blount Tour Dates

September 23-Madison, WI-The North Street Cabaret

September 24-Winona, MN-Boats and Bluegrass

September 25-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue & 7th St Entry

September 28-Wethersfield, CT-Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum

October 4-Baltimore, MD-Well of Souls Book Launch

October 8-Burlington, VT-Black Opry Revue

October 9-Portland, ME-Black Opry Revue

October 14-Philadelphia, PA-World Cafe Live

October 15-Washington, DC-Pearl Street Warehouse

October 16-Charlottesville, VA-The Front Porch

October 18-Brooklyn, NY-Jalopy Theater

October 19-Boston, MA-Club Passim

October 20-Sheffield, MA-Dewey Hall

October 21-Providence, RI-Columbus Theatre

October 22-Saratoga Springs, NY-Caffe Lena

October 23-Portland, ME-One Longfellow Square

November 3-Westford, MA-Fiddle Hell 2022

November 8-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

November 9-Portland, OR-Show Bar at Revolution Hall

November 10-Sisters, OR-The Belfry

November 11-Prosser, WA-Brewminatti

November 12-Eugene, OR-Tsunami Books

November 13-Ashland, OR-Cedarwood Barn

November 15-Berkeley, CA-Freight & Salvage

November 17-Santa Cruz, CA-Kuumbwa Jazz Center

November 18-San Luis Obispo, CA-Castoro Cellars

November 19-Los Angeles, CA-Hotel Café

November 20-Santa Paula, CA-Deep End Sessions (House Concert)

December 9-Baltimore, MD-Creative Alliance

December 10-Floyd, VA-Floyd Country Store

December 12-Nashville, TN-The Analog at the Hutton Hotel

December 13-Chattanooga, TN-Barking Legs Theater

December 14-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's Attic

December 15-Jacksonville Beach, FL-Blue Jay Listening Room

December 16-Ybor City, FL-The Attic

December 17-Gainesville, FL-Heartwood Soundstage

December 18-New Orleans, LA-Gasa Gasa

January 28-Florence, OR-Florence Arts Winter Music Festival