Jackson Wang Releases New Single 'Slow' With Ciara

Singer and performer Jackson Wang releases his new single "Slow" with GRAMMY-Award winning artist Ciara. Jackson and Ciara join forces to showcase their unique talents and electrifying chemistry on this evocative and soul-stirring track, which blends their signature styles seamlessly with its raw emotion and undeniable groove.

The track, co-written by Jackson himself, is produced by Grammy-Award winning DVLP (Eminem, J Balvin, Skrillex), Luyo and Tristian Hoogland (Joji, James Blake, Flume).

Jackson who grew up on all things Ciara, has been a long-time admirer of the R&B icon. Jackson says, "Collaborating with Ciara was like catching lightning in a bottle. Her energy, passion, and creativity elevated this track to new heights, and her unwavering commitment to excellence inspired us to create something truly magical."

Ciara says, "The first time I heard the song Slow, I knew wanted to be a part of it. I loved the melodies and the catchiness of the song. Jackson's voice and his energy are infectious, and I am excited to be part of his incredible journey!"

Jackson created a historic moment at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this past weekend as the first-ever Chinese solo artist to receive an official invitation from Coachella and perform his own set. He achieved a breakthrough moment enlisting Ciara for an surprise performance of their new single "Slow." Leading up to his performance, Jackson trended No. 1 on Twitter's worldwide trends with the hashtag #JacksonWangCoachella.

In 2022, Jackson reached a milestone as the first-ever Chinese solo artist to perform on the main stage as part of 88rising's 'Head In The Clouds Forever' set. Again, he trended No. 1 on Twitter's worldwide trends following the performance, further growing his influence. Jackson will return to the stage this weekend to showcase his extraordinary talent as a live performer. For information, visit here.

The release of Jackson's sophomore album MAGIC MAN (TEAM WANG records/88rising Records/Warner Records/RYCE MUSIC GROUP) received widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Associated Press, NPR, Vulture, The Daily Beast, Consequence, UPROXX, and more. It debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's "Top Current Sales" & "Top Album Sales" the week of release and at No. 15 on Billboard 200 marking Jackson's highest charting album. It features previously released singles "Come Alive," "Dopamine," "Blue," "Cruel" and "Blow."

Jackson launched his MAGIC MAN World Tour, his first-ever tour as a solo act, with sold-out shows in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, and Paris. Jackson will kick-off the North American dates on April 26th in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall.

The limited six-city tour will stop in San Francisco and Chicago, then wrap up on May 11th in New York at the Barclays Center. Later this year, Jackson will embark on additional dates in South America. See below for a complete list of tour dates. For more information, visit here.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson's goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. In his ascent, Jackson has amassed over 93 million followers across socials.

Jackson Wang 2023 Tour Dates

April 16 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 23 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 26 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

April 28 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

April 30 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena - Vancouver, BC

May 4 - Wintrust Arena - Chicago, IL

May 6 - Coca Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

May 15 - Escapaco Unimed - Sao Paulo, BR

May 18 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, AR

May 22 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, CL

May 25 - Arena CDMX - Mexico City, MX