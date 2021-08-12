Jackson Browne's New Album Debuts at #5 on Billboard Current Album Sales
In support of the record, Browne is on an extensive US tour with James Taylor throughout August and October.
The Beaver County Times reviewed the recent show with Taylor in Pittsburgh raving that Browne was "sounding high-octane as ever," while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted, "The evening ended with Browne back out for jubilant covers of his 'Take It Easy' and Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend' that had people all over...singing and hugging like the pandemic never happened." Reviewing the Blossom Music Center show outside of Cleveland, Ultimate Classic Rock said the album single "My Cleveland Heart" was "unsurprisingly, a big hit during the concert."
In conjunction with The GRAMMY Museum, Browne will also take part in a keynote interview at this year's AmericanaFest taking place in Nashville from September 22 to 25.
Downhill From Everywhere has been embraced by The Independent, Variety, Grammy.com, NPR's Here & Now, Rolling Stone, AllMusic, Under The Radar, No Depression, and many more including the Associated Press who called it, "a timeless rock album," and Forbes who said, "Downhill From Everywhere is why Browne is in both the Rock And Roll and Songwriters Hall Of Fames." Browne was also recently interviewed on WTF w/ Marc Maron and Here's The Thing w/ Alex Baldwin, and performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:
September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:
August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T
August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts
October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Photo Credit: Nels Israelson