Jackson Browne's New Album Debuts at #5 on Billboard Current Album Sales

Jackson Browne's new album Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings) recently debuted at #5 on the Billboard Current Album Chart, the Album Sales Chart, as well as the Americana Album Chart. In support of the record, Browne is on an extensive US tour with James Taylor throughout August and October, with a headline tour of his own in September. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

The Beaver County Times reviewed the recent show with Taylor in Pittsburgh raving that Browne was "sounding high-octane as ever," while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted, "The evening ended with Browne back out for jubilant covers of his 'Take It Easy' and Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend' that had people all over...singing and hugging like the pandemic never happened." Reviewing the Blossom Music Center show outside of Cleveland, Ultimate Classic Rock said the album single "My Cleveland Heart" was "unsurprisingly, a big hit during the concert."

In conjunction with The GRAMMY Museum, Browne will also take part in a keynote interview at this year's AmericanaFest taking place in Nashville from September 22 to 25.

Downhill From Everywhere has been embraced by The Independent, Variety, Grammy.com, NPR's Here & Now, Rolling Stone, AllMusic, Under The Radar, No Depression, and many more including the Associated Press who called it, "a timeless rock album," and Forbes who said, "Downhill From Everywhere is why Browne is in both the Rock And Roll and Songwriters Hall Of Fames." Browne was also recently interviewed on WTF w/ Marc Maron and Here's The Thing w/ Alex Baldwin, and performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:

September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:

August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T

August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Photo Credit: Nels Israelson