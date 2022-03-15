Jack White Announces Special Guests for the Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White has announced his special guests for his upcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - will see support from a spectacular range of artists, with North American guests including Sugar Tradition (April 8-9), Olivia Jean (April 8-10), Geese (April 12-14), July Talk (April 16, August 19), Men I Trust (April 17, 19), a TBA Guest (April 21, August 13, 21), Starcrawler (April 23, 26), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11), Ezra Furman (August 16-17), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29). UK and European dates will see White supported by Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30), Yard Act (June 28, July 1), SONS (July 2, 4), Doctor Victor (July 5), Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12), Larkin Poe (July 14-15), Equal Idiots (July 16), and Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20).

The Supply Chain Issues Tour begins April 8 and 9 with two sold-out shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre celebrating the release of White's eagerly awaited new album, FEAR OF THE DAWN, and then continues with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through late August (full list of dates below). Additional European dates and international support acts will be announced soon. A limited number of VIP packages are available for each show. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Jack White's first new album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8. Digital pre-orders and pre-saves as well as vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now. White's second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, will follow on July 22. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now. Complete details on digital pre-orders and vinyl variants will be announced soon.

White recently announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour, with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - begins with two sold out FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows, set for April 8 and 9 at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre, and then continues through late August (full list of dates below).

A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. To celebrate the release of "Hi-De-Ho" and the two upcoming albums, starting today through March 10 a limited amount of $33 tickets will be available for most North American headline shows (while supplies last). For ticket availability and more information, please visit here.

Tour Dates

April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena §

April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center §

April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center §

April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell #

April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena **

April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ††

April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^

April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *

April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^^

April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle §§

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ##

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ##

May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater §§

May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ***

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ***

May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center †††

May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum †††

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre †††

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater ^^^

June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater §§§

June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center ^^^

June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ###

June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center ****

June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum ****

June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center ††††

June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo @

June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium @

July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live +

July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee <

July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall <

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant @@

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall ++

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National <<

July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ††

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ††

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ####



* Festival Performance



w/SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

† Sugar Tradition (April 8-9)

^ Olivia Jean (April 8-10)

§ Geese (April 12-14)

# July Talk (April 16, August 19)

** Men I Trust (April 17, 19)

†† TBA (April 21, August 13, 21)

^^ Starcrawler (April 23, 26)

§§ JD McPherson (April 27, May 1)

## Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30)

*** Briston Maroney (May 23-24)

††† Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29)

^^^ Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3)

§§§ The Afghan Whigs (June 1)

### The Kills (June 4)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 16-17)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)



w/SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)