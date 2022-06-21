Jack White Adds New Dates to the Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White has announced a new series of North American dates for his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the shows begin August 20 at The Whiting in Flint, MI and then continue through late September (full list of dates below).

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning today, June 21 at 12pm local time. Additionally, Citi is the official card of Jack White's Supply Chain Issues Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the new shows beginning Wednesday, June 22 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 23 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program - for complete Citi presale details visit here.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the general public at 10am local time on Friday, June 24. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show as well (check ticket listings for details). For tickets and more information, visit here.

Hailed by Variety as simply "the Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Show on Earth," the Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with a pair of eagerly awaited UK dates at London's Eventim Apollo (June 27 and 28), followed by a European run set to travel through late July. White will return home for the second leg of North American headline shows getting underway at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. In addition, White will perform at a number of upcoming festivals, including Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 15), Atlanta, GA's Music Midtown (September 16-18), and Dana Point, CA's Ohana Festival (October 1).

White's second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, arrives via Third Man Records on July 22 and features the latest single "If I Die Tomorrow". Pre-order one of the recently announced vinyl variants including a 'Detroit Denim' independent record store exclusive version, 'Tranquil Turquoise' in the Third Man Records web store, 'Heavenly Eclipse' via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. Standard black vinyl, CD, a limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital download are also available.

Jack White's first new album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, is available everywhere now via Third Man Records. The album - which includes the acclaimed singles, "Taking Me Back," "Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)," "What's The Trick?," and the rollicking title track, "Fear Of The Dawn" - has made a landmark chart debut following its April 8 release, with nine #1 chart debuts in its first week including Billboard's "Top Album Sales," "Top Current Album Sales," "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Record Label Independent Current Albums," "Digital Albums," "Current Digital Albums," "Internet Albums," and "Vinyl Albums," as well as at #4 on the overall Billboard 200.

JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

New dates in bold:

June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo @

June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium @

July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live +

July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee <

July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall <

July 05 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant @@

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival *

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall ++

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National <<

July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival *

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^^

August 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom ^^^^

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

August 20 - Flint MI - The Whiting ><

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ††

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown *

September 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore <>

September 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion []

September 30 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall []

October 1 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 - Tecate Coordenada - Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, MX ==

October 14 - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, AR *

October 12 - Popload Festival - São Paulo, BR *

October 16 - Primavera Sound Santiago - Santiago, CL *

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

@ Island Of Love (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

>< Zelooperz (August 20)

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)