Jack Johnson to Embark on SURFILMUSIC North American 2026 Tour

Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson has announced his SURFILMUSIC Tour, a 43-date North American tour that will take Johnson and his band coast-to-coast next year. The tour marks Johnson’s long-awaited return to the road since 2022.

In support of the tour, Johnson has released a new single, “Hold On To The Light,” featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez, out now on all streaming platforms. The song offers an early glimpse into the forthcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, scored by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez for a new film featuring Johnson set to debut next year. Listen to the single below.

SURFILMUSIC, a documentary chronicling Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician, weaves through the making of his iconic surf films Thicker Than Water (1999) and The September Sessions (2000). The new film celebrates the lifelong friendships and ocean-driven community that shaped Johnson’s path, and features many of the surfers who appeared in the original films, including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, and the Malloy Brothers. Additional SURFILMUSIC documentary and soundtrack details will be announced next year.

For the soundtrack, Hermanos Gutiérrez, longtime admirers of Johnson’s music and surf films, joined him in the studio, where Johnson also reunited with producer Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Seu Jorge, Beck), who co-produced several of Johnson’s most beloved albums, including In Between Dreams and Sleep Through the Static.

Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC Tour will head to many North American outdoor venues, from Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 26, Columbia, MD), Blossom Music Center (July 7, Cuyahoga Falls, OH), Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (September 2–3, Greenwood Village, CO), The Gorge Amphitheatre (September 26, George, WA), McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater (September 28, Troutdale, OR) and continue to California for evenings under the stars at the historic Greek Theatre (September 30 and October 1, Berkeley, CA), to the ocean at Santa Barbara Bowl (October 3 and 4, Santa Barbara, CA), and two nights at the legendary Hollywood Bowl (October 10–11, Los Angeles, CA), with Hermanos Gutiérrez opening for many of the dates along with Lake Street Dive and longtime friend, G. Love.

In partnership with the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, all net proceeds from Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will directly support non-profit organizations in each city. In addition, $2 from every ticket will benefit the environment, with $1 being directed to REVERB’s Climate Project Portfolio to support carbon reduction projects and $1 supporting All At Once Non-Profit Partners working on environmental initiatives in communities near each concert and across the country.

Fans can register for the Jack Johnson presale at here, now through Sunday, November 9, 2025. The presale begins Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10am PT and runs through the week, leading up to the general on sale on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 10am PT, all here.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the SURFILMUSIC tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, November 10th at 12 Noon local time, until Tuesday November 11th at 11:59 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning 10am local time.

Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates:

With Hermanos Gutiérrez

June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center

June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater

Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and *G. Love (Tahoe Only)

August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater

September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*

Leg 3 with ^Hermanos Gutiérrez and *G. Love

September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre^*

September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*

September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*

October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

October 10– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

October 11– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

ABOUT JACK JOHNSON:

Multi-platinum musician and surfer, Jack Johnson has released eight studio albums and three live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His record label and touring crew have been leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop. Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaiʻi’s schools and communities, as well as the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from these albums and tour profits, along with Johnson’s personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $40 million donated to charity since 2001.

Photo Credit: Tahnei Roy