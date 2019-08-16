Jack Antonoff's 'Red Hearse' Releases Full-Length Album

Billboard reports that Jack Antonoff's new synth-pop band, Red Hearse, released its full-length debut today (Aug. 16).

"red hearse full length is out," Antonoff wrote on Instagram. "love you @sam_dew and @sounwavetde - go listen on a walk pls. day or night works for this one. engineered and mixed by @sharp_stick - this is the sound of the three of us in a room and laura at the controls. sometimes 1 + 1 equals zero. sometimes it's equals infinity. that's when being with other people makes you a super hero. when you know it's endless and possible."

Antonoff was previously a member of Bleachers and Fun. He's known for his songwriting, and for songwriting and producing for other musicians including including Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Troye Sivan.

Check out Red Hearse's new album below:

Read the original story on Billboard.





