J.Y. Park Announces Concert 'Groove Back' in the USA

The legendary K-POP showman has returned! Artist, songwriter, actor, producer and founder of JYP entertainment J.Y. Park announces two special bicoastal performances in the US this February. Produced by Live Nation, the shows will take place for one night only in each city with stops in Brooklyn at Kings Theatre on February 10th and Los Angeles at The Wiltern on February 12th.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, December 14 at 3pm local time here.

J.Y. PARK CONCERT 'GROOVE BACK' IN USA DATES

Fri Feb 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Sun Feb 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

As The New York Times heralds him the 'Ambassador of K-POP,' J.Y. Park is one of the most influential figures in the genre. The multitalented founder and chairman of JYP Entertainment has composed, written, and produced 65 number-one hit songs charting in major categories across Korea, Japan, and China.

His first self-written number-one hit single 'Don't leave me' debuted in 1994 and led to a highly successful career as a solo K-POP artist. In 2015, Park won "Best Male Artist" and "Best Producer" in the prestigious MAMA awards. He is also one of the first K-POP musicians to produce for significant US artists such as Will Smith, Mase, and more.

Within his company, JYP Entertainment established itself as one of the top K-POP agencies in the space & helped launch the careers of Rain and Wondergirls. Their current roster includes TWICE, Day6, Stray Kids, ITZY, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, and NMIXX.