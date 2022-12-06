Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J.Y. Park Announces Concert 'Groove Back' in the USA

J.Y. Park Announces Concert 'Groove Back' in the USA

Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, December 14 at 3pm local time.

Dec. 06, 2022  

The legendary K-POP showman has returned! Artist, songwriter, actor, producer and founder of JYP entertainment J.Y. Park announces two special bicoastal performances in the US this February. Produced by Live Nation, the shows will take place for one night only in each city with stops in Brooklyn at Kings Theatre on February 10th and Los Angeles at The Wiltern on February 12th.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, December 14 at 3pm local time here.

J.Y. PARK CONCERT 'GROOVE BACK' IN USA DATES

Fri Feb 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Sun Feb 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

As The New York Times heralds him the 'Ambassador of K-POP,' J.Y. Park is one of the most influential figures in the genre. The multitalented founder and chairman of JYP Entertainment has composed, written, and produced 65 number-one hit songs charting in major categories across Korea, Japan, and China.

His first self-written number-one hit single 'Don't leave me' debuted in 1994 and led to a highly successful career as a solo K-POP artist. In 2015, Park won "Best Male Artist" and "Best Producer" in the prestigious MAMA awards. He is also one of the first K-POP musicians to produce for significant US artists such as Will Smith, Mase, and more.

Within his company, JYP Entertainment established itself as one of the top K-POP agencies in the space & helped launch the careers of Rain and Wondergirls. Their current roster includes TWICE, Day6, Stray Kids, ITZY, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, and NMIXX.



Rising R&B Artist SHAY 24K Releases About Me Photo
Rising R&B Artist SHAY 24K Releases 'About Me'
The singer’s seductive vocals are on full display with the highly anticipated release. The team behind Shay, Green Money Entertainment worked closely with the artist to bring out the very best in the singer/song writer. “About Me” has special meaning behind it and it was important to the artist to get it right.
RACHEL BOBBITT Shares The Ceiling Demos Photo
RACHEL BOBBITT Shares 'The Ceiling Demos'
The Ceiling Could Collapse, which Bobbitt co-produced with Justice Der and was mixed by GRAMMY-nominee Jorge Elbrecht, was a long time coming. Bobbitt made a name for herself on Vine as a teenager, uploading covers and classic tracks to the now-defunct social media site. As her profile rose, Bobbitt found herself overwhelmed rather than inspired.
Blondshell Signs to Partisan Records & Shares New Single Veronica Mars Photo
Blondshell Signs to Partisan Records & Shares New Single 'Veronica Mars'
2022 has seen Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) capture the ears and attention of music critics and fans alike with the release of four singles and her incredibly captivating shows in Los Angeles, London and across the U.S. as the support for Porridge Radio. She will be closing out the year with a sold-out headline show.
Michael Cleveland Announces Forthcoming LP Lovin Of The Game Photo
Michael Cleveland Announces Forthcoming LP 'Lovin' Of The Game'
Built upon a rock-solid foundation of bluegrass prowess, LOVIN’ OF THE GAME — produced by Jeff White, Cleveland and Sean Sullivan — the album hums with energy across the 12 tracks finding appearances from the likes of Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, Charlie Starr, Jeff White, The Travelin’ McCourys and Vince Gill, among other notable talents. 

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
December 6, 2022

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment. After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night. Watch the new video now!
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban MainstreamMonica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban Mainstream
December 6, 2022

'Friends' was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced 'Trenches ft. Lil Baby' - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOWMoore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW
December 6, 2022

Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th. Check out the next tour dates now!
Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of FameTerry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame
December 6, 2022

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX’s top-rated “FOX NFL Sunday” since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards.
AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBSAMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBS
December 6, 2022

In addition to its broadcast and streaming premieres, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE will continue its series of monthly online events, Past Forward: Conversations with American Experience, in 2023. These events feature discussions with historians, authors and journalists and explore film-inspired themes and issues each month through the lens of the present.
share