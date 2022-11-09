JW Francis Shares New Single 'Dream House'

New York's self-styled 'lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop' artist JW Francis has shared new track "Dream House", the title track from brand new album Dream House that is set for release on January 27th via London-based label Sunday Best Recordings.

"Dream House" is a hazy track, a sonic-VHS floating along the intersection of wistful-longing and gratitude. JW explains: "Dream House is a song I wrote about missing loved ones and valuing other people above anything material. Specifically, I was missing my mom during quarantine - I lived all alone in a Brooklyn apartment for four months and I would have given anything to be with her."

The video echoes this sentiment - created by Salvador Cresta, an Argentine artist who has made videos for Beck and Gloria Trevi among many others. It's a nostalgic heart-string puller that features JW as a child alongside his mother, and animations of the children's book-esque Dream House album cover.

When JW isn't writing songs about his own life or surreal imagery, he writes about other people - most notably around the month of February when he writes valentines songs on his fans' behalf. Dream House encapsulates all of this and forms a collection of glorious tracks written for other people:

"Every year, about 6 weeks before Valentine's Day, I make the following post on social media:

"If you send me the name of your Valentine, and the reason you love them, I'll write a song for them on your behalf."

That is how Dream House was born, 3 years ago. Over the past three years, I have received over 300 requests from fans to write songs for their loved ones. All of the songs on Dream House come from this project, some of them have been reworked to speak more to the artist's life, others have remained exactly as they were first written. Ultimately, this is an album about caring for others, and the way we express it."

Written and recorded at the start of 2021 in NYC, Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed, however the project is still quintessential JW Francis with its blissful melodies and dreamy instrumentation; perfectly fitting given the album's title.

Dream House follows the hugely well received WANDERKID and We Share a Similar Joy and once again proves why JW is the king of laid-back and effortlessly cool songwriting. Released on January 27th, the album will be available on both cream and Green vinyl, as well as CD. Album and full track list are below.

Watch the new music video here:

JW Francis UK Instore Dates

1/28/2023 - Huddersfield - Vinyl Tap

1/29/2023 - Liverpool - Jacaranda

1/30/2023 - Nottingham - Rough Trade

1/31/2023 - Bristol - Rough Trade

2/1/2023 - London - Rough Trade

2/2/2023 - Letchworth - David's

2/3/2023 - London - Banquet

2/5/2023 - Oxford - Truck

2/6/2023 - Portsmouth - Pie & Vinyl

2/6/2023 - Southampton - Vinilo