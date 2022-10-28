JVKE Releases Remix With Jungle of Hit Single 'golden hour'

Multi-hyphenate pop artist JVKE is one of the most compelling young talents making waves in the music industry today, writing and producing and mixing and mastering all his insatiably catchy songs.

After finding his footing on TikTok, JVKE has built a massive digital presence, with over 550 million streams, 26+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and an audience of 10 million-plus followers across social media. JVKE's 2020 breakthrough smash "Upside Down" generated over 200 million streams to date and 15 million TikTok video creations and spawned a Charlie Puth remix.

His 2021 follow up track "this is what falling in love feels like" launched his career into the stratosphere, amassing over 150 million streams and 45 million views and reaching #33 at Top 40 Radio. Now, JVKE has released his stunning debut album, this is what ____ feels like (Vol. 1-4) -- a collection of songs written, produced, engineered and recorded by JVKE and his brother ZVC that experiments with production, time signatures, tuning and style to create a truly unique listening experience.

Less than a decade ago, Jungle members Josh Lloyd and Tom McFarland were two friends with what felt like the impossible dream of one day seeing their name above the door of their local venue, Shepherd's Bush Empire. Now, Jungle's three albums to date - the Mercury-nominated, Gold-certified debut Jungle plus Forever and their highest-charting album Loving In Stereo - have established the duo as an iconic force.

All three records hit the UK Top 10, leading to a total of 1.2 billion streams and 750,000 album sales to date. They're also a huge draw in the live arena, with highlights including a London show at the iconic Alexandra Palace and a four-night run at the O2 Academy Brixton, as well as playing every key UK festival from Glastonbury to Meltdown.

Jungle's appeal is truly global, as evidenced by Loving In Stereo hitting #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Album chart and festival sets as far afield as Coachella, Splendour in the Grass and Lollapalooza Brazil.

Listen to the new remix here: