JUST LOVE AND A THOUSAND SONGS Music Special Now Streaming on Disney+

Dec. 08, 2022  

Marking the 10th anniversary of the release of Latin American Disney Channel series "Violetta," the musical special "Just Love and a Thousand Songs" starring Tini, is now streaming on Disney+. Together with co-stars Jorge Blanco, Cande Molfese and Mechi Lambre, Tini will perform some of the series' most beloved songs.

In "Just Love and a Thousand Songs," Tini shares the Astor Piazzolla Theater's stage in Buenos Aires with Blanco, Molfese and Lambre to give fans an intimate and unforgettable musical performance that pays tribute to "Violetta." The special features new versions of five well-known songs from the show and includes anecdotal stories and memories from fans.

The new Disney+ special is from Non Stop Studios and directed by Diego Peskins, the filmmaker behind Tini's more recent music videos, and the sound was mixed by world famous two-time Grammy®-winning sound engineer and producer Andrés Mayo. Marina Ahumada, another close Tini collaborator, is the art director of the show. Behind the musical production were Mauro Francés, Damián Mahler and Federico Vilas.

Released on Disney Channel in Latin America on May 14, 2012, "Violetta" quickly became an audience favorite in the region and, throughout its three seasons, it became a true international cultural phenomenon. The series aired on Disney Channel in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia, reaching almost 140 countries in 15 languages.

The "Violetta" television series led to four studio albums, one live album, two international concert tours, three feature films, and numerable collections of consumer products inspired by the series. "Violetta" became Disney's first franchise outside of the United States.

The three complete seasons of "Violetta" are available on Disney+. Watch the trailer for the new special here:



Maps Shares GLOK (Andy Bell) Remix Of Witchy Feel Photo
Maps Shares GLOK (Andy Bell) Remix Of 'Witchy Feel'
Maps has already shared the first five tracks to his fifth studio album release, these include first single “Heya Yaha.” From the opening chiming bell of “Witchy Feel”, the first five tracks frame the album with a nod towards club music that was never fully evident before. Listen to the new single now!
VIDEO: Armani White Performs BILLIE EILISH. for Vevo Photo
VIDEO: Armani White Performs 'BILLIE EILISH.' for Vevo
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo “DSCVR Artists to Watch” 2023 campaign. Starting Monday, November 28th, Vevo’s DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.
You Me At Six Share New Single heartLESS Photo
You Me At Six Share New Single 'heartLESS'
Recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH, Truth Decay is a retrospective album for You Me at Six. Musically, the album is the sound of a band celebrating the scene that they helped to build while at the same time showing where it can go next.
GRAMMY Nominated STU BROOKS Shares 40HZ EP Photo
GRAMMY Nominated STU BROOKS Shares '40HZ' EP
Stu Brooks, co-founder of Dub Trio, has a list of collaborations that reads like a whose-who of the music world. He has shared the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and posthumously for Tupac Shakur.  

