JT to Release 'City Cinderella' Mixtape This Month

With Summer officially here, JT looks to topple the competition again with her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. Dropping July 19, City Cinderella will be JT's debut mixtape as a solo artist. She has also unveiled the stunning cover art for the 16-track project. Fans can pre-order the mixtape HERE.

Last week, JT's momentum reached its apex when she released the remix to her Hot 100 hit "OKAY" with Jeezy. After teasing fans with billboards across Atlanta featuring a Cinderella heel and a snowman, JT and Jeezy's fiery combination makes them an unbeatable duo.

After scoring the biggest hit of her solo career with "OKAY," JT has enjoyed an incredible run in 2024, as the song netted over 40 million U.S. streams to date. Widely considered one of the greatest rap groups of all time, City Girls built JT into a hip-hop powerhouse. As a solo superstar, she continues to impress with her swagger and unshakable confidence. Billboard has already anointed the Miami-bred MC as one of the hottest female rappers of the moment. This year, she dominated the Hot 100 and set the club circuit on fire with her celebrated JT's Coming Tour.

She has also been very charitable with her JT World Help Foundation, where she teamed up with local partners to give prom dresses to high school students. JT's altruism continued when she gifted Miss Florida her 2022 BET Awards dress for this year's upcoming Miss America competition, highlighting JT's heart and willingness always to give back.

Following the success of her JT Coming Club Tour, the Miami star will take her talents to the ESSENCE Festival this week, where she'll be performing on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 5 while participating in the ESSENCE Gu's BeautyCon Panel the following day. To top that all off, she was highlighted in Ebony's Black Music Month Freedom List.

