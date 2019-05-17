JR JR Share New Single LOW From Upcoming 2XLP Out 5/31

Today, JR JR have released their fantastic new single "Low" from the forthcoming double album Invocations / Conversations, due out May 31st on Love Is EZ records. "There are plenty of smarts on the band's new double album" writes Billboard of the upcoming release, and the breezy but danceable melodies that counter relatable lyrics about feeling driftless found on "Low" are no exception. "'Low' is a song written in Los Angeles," explains JR JR's Josh Epstein, "and is about a fictional musician character. It describes a typical day in the life-going out and networking until it becomes almost robotic. The character is caught in the cycle of monotony and this is the appeal for some meaning. The quest that Neil Young wrote about so long ago, that still goes on today." This June, the band will play a series of shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Ann Arbor. Upcoming dates are listed below.

The time between albums for any band or artist usually comes with a few minor twists and turns at a minimum, or in the case of JR JR (f.k.a. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.), quite dramatic ones. Since the release of their last full-length in 2015, the band fronted by Josh Epstein and Daniel Zott fought their way out of a major label deal, started their own label with support from Secretly Distribution, confronted demons relating to one's mental health, and in Zott's case, fostered to adopt two children only to be surprised with a biological one as well within the span of three months.

The aforementioned challenges and life events, as well as the calamitous political and social upheaval that has taken place over the past few years, are just a few aspects of the beautiful, complicated, and messy story behind two discs worth of excellent, introspective, and emotional songwriting.

"Invocations / Conversations," as a whole says Zott "is filled with the thousand little moments of the last three years; moments of joy and sadness, frustration and exhilaration. And is more full of life than any project I've ever done."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUNE

01 - Ann Arbor, MI - Destination Ann Arbor Festival

06 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

13 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room





