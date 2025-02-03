JPEGMAFIA Releases 'I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTOR'S CUT)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rapper, producer, and cultural disruptor JPEGMAFIA has released I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTOR’S CUT), an extended version of his 2024 critically acclaimed release. Executive produced, composed, arranged, written and mixed by Peggy, the new iteration takes the original, which includes features from Denzel Curry, Vince Staples and Buzzy Lee, and elevates it even further, with a total of 13 completely new tracks being integrated into the project, recalibrating the album’s tracklist and placing the project in a new context.

Built into a two-disc set up, the first part of the project sees the inclusion of songs from the album’s original sessions, adding deeper layers to JPEGMAFIA’s artistic perspective within this period, with the second disc being comprised of bonus tracks that fit within the project’s sonic universe, making way for a complete re-imagination from Peggy.

After an explosive North American run, JPEGMAFIA is currently out on the EU/UK leg of his LAY DOWN MY LIFE Tour, and has confirmed opening for Linkin Park on select dates later this summer and early fall. Tickets are now on sale here. Full routing below

JPEGMAFIA (Barrington Hendricks, “Peggy”) is a multi-talented experimental rapper, producer, performer and leader in the experimental rap scene. He has released several critically acclaimed and prolific projects including Veteran (2018), All My Heroes Are Cornballs (2019), and (OFFLINE! 2021). In 2020, he also collaborated with Australian producer Flume on his 2020 Grammy-nominated Hi This is Flume (Mixtape). He has sold-out headline tours globally and worked as a support to artists such as Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Chanel Tres, The Gorillaz, Omar Apollo, Raveena Aurora, Turnstile, Vince Staples, Flume, Denzel Curry, Tinashe, Linkin Park etc., as well as festival appearances at Primavera Sound, Lollapalooza, GOVERNORS BALL, Coachella, Listen Out, Listen In, and more.

In 2023, he went independent and released SCARING THE HOES, a collaborative album alongside one of his closest contemporaries Danny Brown. The album debuted at #84 on the Billboard 200 and #39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and was featured on 2023 Best of lists from NPR Music, Rolling Stone, The Fader, The Guardian, and more. In 2024 JPEGMAFIA produced 4 tracks on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, VULTURES 1, released last February, including the song “f SUMN” with Playboi Carti & Travis Scott, as well as “STARS” and more. In August of 2024 he released I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU which peaked in the Billboard Top 200 independently and further expanded his fanbase.

JPEGMAFIA—LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

EU/UK

February 4—Roundhouse—London, United Kingdom

February 5—Chalk—Brighton, United Kingdom

February 6—O2 Academy—Bristol, United Kingdom

AU/NZ TOUR

February 26—PowerStation—Auckland, NZ

February 28—Fortitude Music Hall (Intimate)—Brisbane, QLD

March 4—Enmore Theatre—Sydney, NSW

March 7—Timber Yard—Melbourne , VIC

March 8—Metropolis Fremantle—Fremantle, WA

LINKIN PARK DATES

June 24—I-DAYS Festiva—Milan, IT

June 28—Wembley Stadium—London, UK

July 1—Merkur Spiel Arena—Dusseldorf, DE

July 8—Deutsche Bank Park—Frankfurt, DE

September 13—Dodger Stadium—Los Angeles, CA

September 15—SAP Center—San Jose, CA

September 17—Golden 1 Centerr—Sacramento, CA

September 19—Moda Center—Portland, OR

September 21—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC

September 24—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA

Photo credit: Logan Fields

