JP Sunga Delivers Powerful Testimony In Newest Alternative Soul “Dirty Water”

Diving into the theme of self-redemption and rediscovery, multi-award nominated Canadian singer/songwriter JP Sunga inspires listeners across the board to find inner strength with his profound new single, "Dirty Water" - available now.

"Many of us tend to collect, carry, and keep baggage as we journey through our lives from negative experiences we've endured," JP Sunga shares, "and it can really start to wear us down mentally, emotionally and even physically...

"'Dirty Water' is about self-renewal; allowing oneself the courage to accept, and the strength to heal and progress from the hurt, burdens, and regrets of their past."

In a full-circle moment, embracing the journey towards his own self-renewal is how "Dirty Water" came to be.

While JP Sunga's career was put on a brief hold in pursuit of creating a loving family, Sunga long-felt the call of music. Launching his music career in the early 2000's, his respective passions for his family and his craft culminated in the decision to record a legacy project for his children.

In wanting to give his children something they could remember him by forever and, after a long internal journey to prove to himself that, no matter your age or stage in life, you can and should continue to pursue anything you feel called to do, JP Sunga got to work on his upcoming album.

From there "Dirty Water" was conceptualized; featuring an interwoven message of courage and self-renewal, JP Sunga sought to deliver strength to his listeners: "strength to heal and progress from the hurt, burdens, and regrets of their past."

"Dirty Water" features an eruption of texture and harmonies that pair perfectly with the explosion of joyful voices that are featured in the background. With the help of US-based gospel vocal group, STEMS Music, alternative soul singer-songwriter JP Sunga is able to deliver a mini-pop-opera that is as riveting as it is thunderous.

Pair "Dirty Water" with a music video that expertly outlines the internal struggle of moving forward, and you are graced with a truly remarkable experience. Beyond his innate ability for performance, the Toronto-born, Waterloo-based artist has found success in the scene accompanied by critical acclaim for visual storytelling; the music videos that pair with most of Sunga's releases have landed this emerging artist several Canadian Independent Music Video Award nominations.

"Dirty Water" is available now.