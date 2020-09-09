JOE WONG Featured on NPR Music's 'All Songs Considered'

His debut album is coming September 18.

JOE WONG will release his debut album Nite Creatures on September 18 via Decca Records. Produced by Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium) and featuring performances from Timony, Mary Lattimore, Jon Natchez (War on Drugs), Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think), Anna Waronker (that dog.), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips) and more, Nite Creatures features luxurious melodies accompanying Wong's deeply personal lyrics. It was written in the years between his father suffering a stroke in 2010 and his death in 2019. The result is an album that - in the cinematic detail of one of Wong's film scores - explores the intersection of melancholy and joyful surrender. Read more on the album via Pitchfork.

Today, NPR Music's All Songs Considered featured the album's psychedelic lead single "Dreams Wash Away" on the show (listen HERE). The track from the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised multi-instrumentalist, composer and podcast host (The Trap Set) has officially been streamed over one million times via Spotify and over two million times across combined DSPs. "Dreams Wash Away" was also featured in the final episode of Neflitx's acclaimed animated series The Midnight Gospel, a show that Wong also composed the music for (stream 'The Midnight Gospel' Original Soundtrack HERE). The Titmouse-produced video for the song features re-contextualized elements from the show with the characters and backgrounds combined in new ways not seen in the show, currently has 900,000+ views and can be seen here below.

Nite Creatures is available via LP for pre-order via joewong.bigcartel.com. The first pressing of the album's LP is officially sold out, with all profits from advance LP sales being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Listen to "The Midnight Gospel" here:

Photo Credit: Sam Macon

