JINJER to Embark on 2024 North American Headline Tour with Support from Hanabie. and Born of Osiris

Hot on the heels of the recent release of their first official live DVD/BluRay, 'Live in Los Angeles', Ukraine's very own modern metal phenomenon JINJER has just announced what is poised to be one of heavy metal's most in-demand tours of the year. The progressive metal giants have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour, featuring support from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie. and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

As JINJER is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated upcoming fifth studio album, fans can expect to hear a handful of brand new, never-before-heard tracks on the tour. Be among the very first to witness new music! #JINJER5

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the USA and Canada, coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see JINJER performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life, and the return of the mighty Mayhem Festival. Various ticket presales via Citi, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more begin today, with general public onsale beginning this Friday, June 14 at 10:00 AM local time. Visit WWW.JINJER-METAL.COM for more tickets and more information.

JINJER on returning to North America: "It’s finally time for some huge announcements: We’re stoked to report that this September, JINJER will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album - just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!"

JINJER

w/ Hanabie. and Born Of Osiris

09/20/24: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/21/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Metal Injection Fest

09/22/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/23/24: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/24/24: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/26/24: Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

09/27/24: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/29/24: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/01/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02/24: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/03/24: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues

10/04/24: North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

10/06/24: Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

10/07/24: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/09/24: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/11/24: Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

10/12/24: San Bernardino, CA @ Mayhem Festival

10/13/24: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

JINJER's first official live DVD/BluRay, 'Live in Los Angeles', is out now via Napalm Records. Filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, USA, 'Live in Los Angeles' not only honors their endurance through recent challenges but also celebrates their triumphant 15-year journey. During these years, JINJER attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals like Hellfest, Rock am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival, and Rocklahoma USA. Moreover, their latest triumph, the acclaimed studio album 'Wallflowers', broke charts worldwide, soaring to #1 on both the US Billboard Top New Artist Album charts and Canadian Hard Music Album charts, #2 on the US Hard Music Album charts, #5 on the official UK Rock & Metal album charts and #7 on the official German album charts.

'Live in Los Angeles' was a spontaneous decision by the band, recorded as raw as possible, to emphasize the passion that can come from a live show. This release is an explosive mixture of JINJER’s discography - featuring fan favorites like “Sit Stay Roll Over”, “Call Me A Symbol” and the game-changing “Pisces”. The live album contains 16 songs in various audio formats, with some strictly limited: the Deluxe Digipack features not only a DVD, but also two more songs, “Wallflower” & “Disclosure!”, recorded in Paris in 2023.

'Live in Los Angeles' Track List:

1. Intro

2. Sit Stay Roll Over

3. Teacher, Teacher!

4. Copycat

5. Home Back

6. I Speak Astronomy

7. As I Boil Ice

8. Judgement (& Punishment)

9. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. Vortex

11. Who Is Gonna Be The One

12. Sleep Of The Righteous

13. Call Me A Symbol

14. Perennial

15. Pisces

16. On The Top

Photo credit: Lina Glasir

