JESUS PIECE Release New Album '...So Unknown'

Jesus Piece gallantly broke onto the scene, turning heads for their feral live shows and grandiose, melodic songwriting which has since cemented them as standard stirrers and boundary-breakers. On ...So Unknown, their Century Media debut, listeners ascend to the apex of metal and hardcore- where a mix of complex instrumentation is led by a manic, shaman-like vocal delivery from frontman Aaron Heard.

It's a cluster bomb of ten anthems, bursting at the seams with memorable riffs and pulsing with fresh ideas. Drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K) promises, "This is as close to a Jesus Piece experience as you're going to get without standing in front of us."

Jesus Piece has created an effort that never fails to impress, gets to the point and never gets in its own way. And much like their frantic live show, their patented mid-tempo sound is only a jumping off point to chaos- ably utilizing half-speed breakdowns, left-turns into riffage at breakneck speed and moody ambient atmosphere effectively.

Heard uses a livewire vocal delivery, ala Busta Rhymes, to orchestrate the crowd's kinetic energy- pushing further toward utter mayhem and culminating in a show that stands tall among their genre peers and live music writ large. Jesus Piece is a live phenomenon, only possibly held back by a heretofore limited recorded output.

Their time has come with So Unknown, the new and second Jesus Piece LP. Co-produced and mixed by Randy LeBouef (Every Time I Die, Orthodox) and clocking in at a lean and mean 28 minutes, So Unknown documents the lives of the bands' members as they step into life's abyss and react to the changes.

Jesus Piece is composed of vocalist Aaron Heard, guitarists David Updike and John Distefano and drummer Luis Aponte. Formed in Philadelphia in 2015, the band released a trio of EPs (the S/T EP, 3 Song Tape and the Malice at the Palace split) before delivering their massive 2018 debut LP for Southern Lord Records, Only Self.

The release stood head and shoulders over much of the hardcore and metal crowd, with a diversity that can be credited to the unique approach and chemistry between the members. Hell, even their name bypasses typical hardcore naming conventions and instead originates from a piece of jewelry loved by the hip hop crowd.

...So Unknown is out today via Century Media. After wrapping a massive, SOLD OUT North American tour last month with peers Show Me The Body, Scowl, they're celebrating their album with a hometown release show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. Special guests and openers to be announced. Check below for a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, go here.