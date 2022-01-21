JAMIE Releases “Wouldn't Be Me” With 22BULLETS and Fedde Le Grand

K-pop star JAMIE collaborates with talented DJ/Producer 22Bullets and Dutch DJ Fedde Le Grand for the latest collaboration "Wouldn't Be Me" today on all digital platforms via Whet Records and Spinnin' Records. For this latest single, the globally recognized singer-songwriter stays true to herself and stands by it confidently.



The talented singer begins her song by describing her frustration with society, claiming that despite her attempts to be her authentic self, people seem to want to control her actions and personality. However, in this inspirational song, she breaks free of these societal attempts to subdue her - claiming that she wants to keep it 'real' with who she is and how she goes about life in her own, individual way. Making an analogy to feeling like a "puppet on a string," JAMIE, like many artists before her, is able to cut the strings of the puppeteer and reveal a radiant, empowered artist through this song. Even more, this encouraging message is taken to heart by her fans as a powerful and genuine representation of both herself and of others struggling to break free of traditional socio-cultural norms they feel pressured to conform to.

JAMIE said, "It's an honor to be featured on a track with the legendary Fedde Le Grand, and 22 Bullets, one of the hottest DJs in the scene right now. Looking forward to working more closely with them in the future!"

Prior to this inspiring and charming release, JAMIE has already taken the music industry by storm with her recent remix on the American rapper Saweetie's single, Best Friend, featuring the hip-hop artist Doja Cat alongside the Korean-Japanese rapper, CHANMINA and the hit collaboration, Family, with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Together, the duo rose to the top of the charts, gaining over 13 million plays on Spotify alone. After her success and gaining recognition the past couple of years, the fiery artist aims to write new songs and continue to grow her fanbase. With this song and her other new music slated to release later this year, the South Korean singer is seeking to make 2022 her year and pushing an extra effort to make her presence known in the music industry for the foreseeable future.

Fedde Le Grand, a Dutch house DJ, originated from Utrecht and had risen to prominence not only in Europe but eventually worldwide. In 2006, his single "Put Your Hands Up for Detroit '' reached the top five on the Dutch Top 40 and became number one on UK's Singles Chart. Over the years, he was credited for several awards such as Top Hot Dance Airplay Track for Billboard Music Awards in 2008 and remix songs from artists like Coldplay, Rihanna, and will.i.am. Fedde is now considered one of the defining figures of the House Music genre. Despite the pandemic occurring, Fedde never stopped producing music and released more than 10 tracks last year!

Fedde said, "Because of the pandemic we learned to be creative with online meetings. So we developed an online session with all the artists and writers from Thailand, Korea, Sweden and The Netherlands and created "Wouldn't Be Me". This is my first song working like this and I loved it and think we created something special. Hope you will have the same feeling."

22Bullets is a talented DJ/Producer, and has never failed to disappoint dance music fans. In recent years alone, the multifaceted producer has been on the rise, receiving support and recognition from the likes of world renowned artists and major record labels. Through his perseverance and determination to create his space in the scene the producer never backed down from establishing. His own unique sound and distributing it to the rest of the world,while representing his country -Thailand.

22Bullets said, "Me and Fedde are all about that funk analog sound and after a studio jamming together, that's how the track was born."