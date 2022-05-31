J-Pop superstars YOASOBI unveil new song '好きだ [Sukida]'

Today, rising J-Pop duo YOASOBI unveil a new song "好きだ [Sukida]" -meaning "I like you."

This is the second track the duo has released as part of an ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors: Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori. "好きだ [Sukida]" is based on Mori's original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.

"好きだ [Sukida]" follows the release of "Mister" earlier this year, the first track from the series based on Shimamoto's novel Watashi Dake no Shoyūsha.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, the duo is known for turning novels into music. Last year, YOASOBI released their first ever English language album E-Side, as well as a Japanese album THE BOOK 2-The sophomore album includes seven tracks release throughout the year, plus one song which has previously only been performed live. They were awarded the highly coveted "Artist of the Year" award at MTV's Video Music Awards in Japan.

One of Japan's fastest rising J-pop acts, they have topped the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, reached #1 on the Billboard Japan Top Artists Chart, accumulated over 2.7 billion streams across releases. The original Japanese version of "Into The Night" -"夜に駆ける (Yoru ni kakeru)"-is ranked #1 on Spotify Japan's "Most Streamed Songs in Japan in the Last Five Years" category-The breakthrough hit has now surpassed 700 million streams.

