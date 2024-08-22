Izzy Mahoubi Releases Folkloric Single '70's Baby'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi released her new single, “70’s Baby.” This new song tells the story of a modern-day Carrie Bradshaw, who found herself dating a man with a shag cut stuck in the 70s. It blends elements of folkloric pop with indie twang captured by producer Brandon Meagher. She drew inspiration from songs such as “Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac, “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer, and one of her favorite Phoenix artists, Victoria Bigelow.

“After watching Almost Famous for the 15th time, I was inspired by the unglamorous side of groupies who fall in love too easily with what seems to be musicians stuck in the 70s,” shares Izzy Mahoubi. “Oversharing my insecurities and writing very specific, sometimes embarrassing, moments of my life is my favorite part of songwriting. I wrote ’70’s Baby’ with one of my best friends, Jaid Johnson, and it was one of those effortless writes. I jokingly said, ‘I’m hot, but I’m not Penny Lane,’ which quickly set the tone for this somewhat sarcastic, situationship song.”

Over the past two years, Izzy has had great success opening for artists such as Em Beihold, Adam Melchor, and Mipso. In 2023, she released her first EP, How to Run, which garnered support from The Phoenix New Times, Unpublished Zine, and Rolling Stone France.

The remainder of 2024 is looking promising for the singer-songwriter, as she will be releasing two more singles, preparing to play headlining shows in Nashville and Arizona, and making her festival debut at the Dreamy Draw Festival in Scottsdale this November.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Somerville

Comments