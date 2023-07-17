Italy's Jaguero Return With Single 'New Love' Ahead of New EP Release

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Italy's Jaguero Return With Single 'New Love' Ahead of New EP Release

Following their incredible debut EP "Worst Weekend Ever," the Italian band Jaguero return with a new single, "New Love," a powerful and intense track that serves as the opener to their new self-titled EP.

In this track, Jaguero translates a spectrum of strong and pulsating emotions into sound, in a cathartic effort that gives depth to the song beyond the music and lyrics.

"New Love" is an emotional anthem about the difficulties in overcoming a toxic relationship, highlighting the confusion and discomfort of living in a now damaging and destructive relationship.

With this single, Jaguero tells a story that could resonate in the hearts of many. So many people have experienced manipulation, gaslighting, or emotional abuse in their past, forgetting the importance of self-care, self-love and their own healing.

The band comments:

"This song is about the strength and courage to let go of someone who is no longer good for us. We need to acknowledge the fear and uncertainty that comes from breaking up with someone we love, thus celebrating the liberation and empowerment that comes from finally standing up for ourselves and our well-being."

The single picks up the legacy of the highly successful "Worst Weekend Ever" and lays the groundwork for the new EP, titled "New Love," which establishes continuity in the collaboration with Epidemic Records. The EP will be released later this summer.

Jaguero adds:

"With New Love we gave air to our musically more aggressive side, while still trying to maintain redundant melodies throughout the song. It is one of the 5 souls that make up the new EP, with which we tried to carry on the basic idea of our first release: there are no rules or genres, we only ever play what we like."

Photo: Franco Campesato


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Country Music Hall of Fame Member Jerry Bradley Passes Away Photo
Country Music Hall of Fame Member Jerry Bradley Passes Away

Bradley’s storied career showcased his commitment to continuously push Country Music to the forefront of the industry. He played a role in a variety of facets in the Country landscape, including producing records for artists like Eddy Arnold to Dottie West as well as being named president of RCA Records from 1973 to 1982.

2
Chlöe Bailey Sets Second Leg of North American Headline Tour Photo
Chlöe Bailey Sets Second Leg of North American Headline Tour

Chlöe announces additional dates to her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces. The R&B songstress will begin the second leg of The In Pieces tour with special guest Rosegold on August 20th in Sacramento and includes stops in Anaheim, Toronto and more before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale on September 10th.

3
Karmic Neighborhood Releases Alt-Pop Single I Learned to Forgive Photo
Karmic Neighborhood Releases Alt-Pop Single 'I Learned to Forgive'

Armand Ruby and Julian Colbeck of musical group Karmic Neighborhood just released a new alt-pop single, “I Learned to Forgive,” the fourth track in a series of singles for their upcoming feature film“Equinox the Musical.”

4
Irelands The Mary Wallopers Announce New Album & North American Tour in October Photo
Ireland's The Mary Wallopers Announce New Album & North American Tour in October

The LP’s 13 track capture the chaos, humour and excitement of the band’s recent live shows while at the same time showcasing the emotion of the traditional ballads that they play (both in songs passed down from previous generations and - for the first time on this record - their own songs that promise to be passed down to future generations).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CAMELOT