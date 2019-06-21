Iris Releases Cheerful Music Video For 'Wait'

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, powerhouse vocalist and rising star IRIS, has released her brand new music video for her second single, "Wait". "Wait" is a lighthearted take on the emotions swirling around an intense relationship, embraced by crooning vocals, vibrant acoustic guitars, tambourines, and atmospheric swells. These facets are highlighted in the music video, which sees Iris running through idyllic locations swathed in sepia toning. Watch HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEYIAN1YtL8).

"You can't control when a relationship is over," says IRIS. "You can't just turn your feelings off. Sometimes, the other person just doesn't understand that it's not so black and white - there are a million shades of gray."

Iris's stunning second single releases in advance of her debut solo show, which will take place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 23rd, 2019. Other acts performing include KidEyes and Molly Moore. Tickets can be purchased here: www.eventbrite.com/e/kideyes-tickets-62600539900.

About IRIS

Channeling Stevie Nicks, Rock/Pop's newest weapon, Iris, is ready to shake up 2019. Raised in New Jersey with an Icelandic heritage, this prolific singer and songwriter pens music that strikes listeners in the heart - specifically ones going through heartbreak, and ones going through the journey of finding happiness. Citing Parkinson's Disease awareness, equality, and positivity as some of her most impassioned causes, Iris strives to enlighten and strengthen each and every listener through positive messages and heart-wrenching lyrics. Having kick-started her solo career with debut single "Crazy" being featured on Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, Iris's flame is only getting brighter.





