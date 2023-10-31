Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'

Chinese-American influencer, model, and singer-songwriter Irene Wong, releases her single “Favorite Skeleton.”

The single was produced by Nathan Fertig (Tate McRae, Alec Benjamin Grace VanderWaal), written by Nathan Fertig and Anna Belfany, recorded and mixed by Marvin Delgado (Grammy nominated), and mastered by Demetrius Lewis II (Grammy winning).

“Favorite Skeleton” is bittersweet, self-deprecating, and melancholy; looking inwards and backwards rather than outward and forward. It's a track that places the listener into a scene of reminiscing about a past relationship, and how the thought of those memories always haunts her and won't go away. It's moodier and shows off a different side to Irene than her debut single “mmm idk”; which received praise from places such as Earmilk, Sweety High, and more.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Irene has quickly risen to fame on various social media platforms, captivating her 2.7 million TikTok followers with her nonchalant and witty approach to short-form content. She has been affectionately nicknamed "Asian Rapunzel" due to her striking knee-length hair, a unique trait she humorously portrays in her content.

As a classically trained musician, music has always been Irene's true passion, and now she is working hard to pursue her dream professionally. At the tender age of 19, Irene has found an unwavering ally in her label, Unbound Entertainment. The label is committed to nurturing Irene's talent from its early stages of development, ensuring her dreams become a reality. While Irene enjoys a significant presence on social media, she has courageously battled her own emotions and fears on her journey towards musical stardom.

Unbound Entertainment is playing a pivotal role in Irene's growth, offering an experience that has seen each trip to Los Angeles become progressively more enriching. These trips now encompass more studio sessions, reduced stress, fewer emotional breakdowns, an increasing number of press interviews, and, most importantly, a growing sense of confidence as an artist.

Irene's label has adopted the “Asian Entertainment” approach in the United States, dedicated to working closely with Irene at a young age, essentially "training" her in the studio and actively developing her music catalog. This investment underscores their commitment to unleashing Irene's full potential as a music artist.

Irene's journey from a TikTok sensation to a promising music artist is one that continues to captivate her dedicated followers and has piqued the interest of many in the industry. Her commitment to her craft and the unwavering support of Unbound Entertainment promise to propel her to greater heights in the music industry.

Irene Wong’s journey towards her musical dreams has been one of determination and hard work. A dancer and pianist since childhood, she received professional vocal lessons at the age of 14, and her dedication to her craft shines through in her performances. Irene's father played a pivotal role in supporting her ambitions, even helping her move to New York City at the age of 18 to pursue music opportunities.

Recently, Irene had the incredible opportunity to open for the popular Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter JUNNY at his New York concert in February, further fueling her passion for music and motivating her to explore her genuine sound. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, Irene is excited to continue her artistic development and make a lasting impact in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here: