Introducing 'The Flame: A Musical Podcast'

Introducing The Flame: The LGBTQ+ Musical Romantic Comedy Podcast of your dreams!

Created by Lez Hang Out Productions, The Flame is an 8 episode musical arc featuring an entirely original story, book, and musical score created by an entirely queer cast and crew. The Flame will debut in June 2021.

The Flame tells the story of two women: Jamie, a queer bar owner, and Sam, the woman selling the building the bar inhabits, and the inevitable sparks that end up flying between them! With the help of her best friend, Heather, and bar regular Jo, can the residents of The Flame keep the bar alive? Or can Sam's friend Mel help her work through her complicated feelings about her father's death and the building she grew up in before she makes a rash decision?

Subscribe to The Flame: A Musical Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you prefer to download your podcasts today for an exclusive preview of the song Maybe Today performed by Ellie Brigida as Jamie. You can also follow @theflamemusical on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for exclusive news updates, casting updates, sneak peeks and behind the scenes videos.

Become a part of the magic and join The Flame Patreon at http://bit.ly/theflamepatreon today to be the first to hear the songs, before the podcast is released. You will get behind the scenes views of the creation of the podcast and songs, song previews, and once there are 100 patrons you will gain access to a virtual table read with the cast and production crew.