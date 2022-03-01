Interesting Hobbies Club Share New Single 'One Year Ago Today'

Los Angeles-based indie rock band Interesting Hobbies Club excited to release their sophomore album, Spring Cleaning this Friday (pre-order). In anticipation of Friday's release date, the band is sharing "One Year Ago Today," the album's final pre-release streaming track.

The song is available to share now on Bandcamp and YouTube. The song follows singles "Wednesday," "Man On Top of the Sun" and "Middle of the 110" which are all available now on streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Spring Cleaning was recorded in Los Angeles during the fall of 2020 and spring 2021. It is an entirely retrospective album and the songs tell stories of failed relationships, mental breakdowns, and heartbreaking reminisces. Yet, tucked away in the lyrics of the album, there does lie some amount of hope for the future.

Interesting Hobbies Club formed in an Occidental College drum practice room in Los Angeles that could barely fit the four members, much less an entire drum set. Originally known as Zero Degree, the band was spearheaded by frontman and songwriter Jules Caspole, bringing his intense, yet sensitive and lyrical indie rock songs to the rest of the band. With drum beats provided by drummer and producer Max Young and the addition of lead guitar from Parker Capp, the group debuted to an audience of friends in a packed dorm room in the Spring of 2019. At the start of the Fall 2019 semester, the group added bassist Alex Prichett, solidifying the four-piece ensemble that it is today.

With the COVID-19 pandemic came a name change for the band and the release of their debut album. Forgoing the momentum they had gained so far, Zero Degree set out to distinguish themselves further by switching to the name Interesting Hobbies Club. A defunct Germanic death metal band by the name of Zero Degree had recently released a project, initially prompting the name change. The State of Being Here, IHC's debut album, released in July 2020 to the enjoyment of a small but intensely dedicated audience of was friends and fans.

With live music and social events beginning to resume in March 2021, the band began their most intensive and serious project yet - their sophomore album, Spring Cleaning. The project marks a transition from the dreamy indie folk IHC explored in their debut album, The State of Being Here, to a more riff-heavy, catchy indie rock.

Spring Cleaning features vocals, lyrics, and songs written by frontman Jules Caspole and is not afraid to rely on just guitar, piano, and voice. After the frantic breakdown of "Middle of the 110," the band is suddenly stripped away for "Love Will Be the Death of Me." Despite this, Interesting Hobbies Club's roots in indie rock continue to pervade this record, from the chorus of "Wednesday," a song about drinking and it's associated woes, to the schizophrenic musings of "Bits N' Pieces."

Following in the footsteps of many garage rock artists before them, the album is entirely self-produced by drummer Max Young. Nearly every track was recorded in his garage, using whatever methods were available. Microphones were hung up on bungee cords, blankets were draped over Jules and his microphone for a makeshift vocal booth, and noise complaints were received for loudly mixing the album in Jules' cramped apartment in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. Bassist Alex Prichett's melodic, funk-inspired lines are ever-present in Spring Cleaning, sweetly complementing the guitar solos shred by lead guitarist Parker Capp.

Featuring new lead guitarist Chris Wells in place of Parker Capp, Interesting Hobbies Club will be bringing their unforgettable live performances to Los Angeles and beyond, promoting live music, good vibes and Spring Cleaning.

Listen to the new single here: