Insanidade's New Music Video Showcases Best of Live Action Rock Performance

Insanidade has just released their most recent material, the music video of the track "On Fire", second video of the new album "High Speed", that consists of 12 songs and was produced by the Brazilian producer Gustavo Vázquez of the RockLab studio, and shows all the maturity of the band, with a more united, intense and energetic sound with influences from The Hellacopters, Turbonegro, Scumbag Millionaire.

Check it out:

Composed by Lucas Tamandaré, lead singer of the band, "On Fire" is a powerful theme, with showy riffs, with a very different dynamic from the one that Insanity has usually custom by, with a more rhythmic rhythm in the phrases, like an explosion in the choir and sensational guitar solos. A more rock n roll feel, with very apocalyptic, nihilist and inflamed lyrics.

With little more than a year of career, from the edited albums - "Hello Suckers" in Portuguese, "High Speed" in English - and success in the United States, Insanity is listed by the critics as one of the main names of Latin rock. Precursors of the movement Action Punk and Insanity rescues the essence of action rock in the release of new music video in Brazil, nomenclatures created in Scandinavia to frame bands that mix punk rock, traditional rock n roll and hard rock, the band Insanidade is formed by Lucas (voice), Éder (guitar), Ricardo (bass ) and Wilsner (drums).